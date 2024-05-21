A HOUSE used in a popular film has become the latest location for a meeting of supporters of a Cornish charity.
The Big Beautiful Beach House, also known as Porthpean House, has been host to a variety of local charities recently.
The coastal house appeared in the 2013 romantic science fiction comedy-drama, About Time. The movie, directed by Richard Curtis, featured an array of stars, headed by Domhnall Gleeson.
However, now the site has welcomed more than 100 Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) Friends.
The ‘cast’ at the charity’s annual members event was welcomed by chair of trustees Kim Conchie who thanked the CCF Friends for their support during a year in which the charity has reached significant new milestones.
In 2023, CCF gave out £2,965,294 through 686 grants across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. In the first quarter of 2024, the CCF distributed a record amount of £1,035,246 to 185 community groups, social enterprises and individuals.
Kim said: “Many of you have been a CCF Friend since the membership started. Over the past four years, so many of our supporters have given generously in response to our appeals, from the Covid Emergency Fund to the Cost of Living Crisis Fund.
“We know the need hasn’t lessened on the ground. Your donations are critical to help fund services and organisations, such as Community Enterprises PL12 (CEPL12), who are making a significant difference to real lives here in Cornwall.”
Among those who were recognised at the event was, Cathy Jane, one of nine volunteer CEPL12 directors in Saltash, and her colleague, community kitchen manager Chris Cook, who talked about the impact of the funding they had received.
CEPL12 provides a community fridge, shop, transport, kitchen and hub premises, and runs a dementia group and choir for those living with or affected by dementia.
CEPL12 has also given support through its Community Kitchen over the last two years with a designated “Warmth Bank”, providing access to a social prescriber and hot drinks and food. The organisation uses food from retailers that would otherwise go to waste.
Cathy said: “We feel privileged and pleased to have been invited to speak at this event, because without the support of the Cornwall Community Foundation, our own community organisation would not be so strongly positioned to continue to help the people in our area.
“The foundation has been absolutely instrumental in the funding of the salary of our Community Kitchen manager Chris Cook.”
CCF chief executive Tamas Haydu said: “I would like to extend a huge thanks to our Friends members and our entire team at CCF along with our grants committee for their fantastic work.”