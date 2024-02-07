THE Gorsedh Kernow festival is coming back to Callington for the first time in 40 years this September and the town is preparing. A working group involving the Town Council, Old Cornwall Society, Callington Lions, Callington Rotary and other organisations will be holding an open meeting to get volunteers and programmes up and running for the event which is due to be held over the weekend of September 7 to 8.
Events around the ceremony itself will be starting the week before under the Esedhvos Kelliwik banner. The open meeting will take place this weekend on Sunday, February 11, at 2pm in the Council Chamber at Callington Town Council.