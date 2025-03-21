IN a significant milestone for the British egg industry, St Ewe Free Range Eggs, a family-run business in Cornwall, has become the first UK-founded egg packer to achieve B Corp certification in all of Europe.
This prestigious accreditation is awarded to companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.
St Ewe Free Range Eggs – based out of Resparveth Farm at Grampound Road – says the certification cements their positions as the brand leading the way as a force for good in the UK egg category.
Rebecca Tonks, St Ewe Free Range Eggs’ Founder and CEO, has taken the business from strength to strength, from a small family business to a multi-million pound operation.
She says: “Becoming part of the B Corp movement is just the beginning of our journey at St Ewe. This process has sharpened our focus, strengthened our values and culture, and guided us in implementing social and sustainable measures to ensure our business is fit to feed generations to come.
“We are all about nutrition - providing high-quality food to improve people's lives - and we believe B Corp certification is a vital part of this journey. It reinforces our message, helps build trust, and confirms our commitment to delivering food in a truly sustainable way.”
The free-range egg category is experiencing significant growth of +13.3% YOY, this is likely a result of consumers becoming more conscientious in their decision making and seeking better welfare for the chickens providing their eggs.
Within the industry’s growth, St Ewe Free Range Eggs has experienced a period of massive growth themselves over the last couple of years, doubling their market share in December ‘24 vs December ‘23.
They have also vastly grown their distribution within grocery, most recently this has included branded shelving displays in more than 550 Tesco Express stores across Pancake Day, the UK’s biggest two weeks in the year for egg buying.
They have also rolled out a wealth of brand new listings at more than 350 Morrisons in March, across its iconic Rich Yolk range of products. St Ewe is now the UK’s fastest growing egg brand in grocery and are setting out to maintain and increase this rate of growth.
Martin Glinski, Managing Director, added: “We have aspired to become a B Corp business for a number of years as we feel there is great purpose and values alignment between St Ewe and B Corp. The application process has given us the opportunity to improve for our team, farmers and customers, which will undoubtedly put us in a strong position as we continue to grow the business.
“I think achieving recognition for B Corp is a great testament to the work that all our team do to produce high welfare delicious eggs. Hopefully it provides reassurance to our team, customers and farmers that we really do care about their welfare and the health of our environment and communities.”