A CHOIR with members from Cornwall lit up the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe with some stand out performances.
The Rock Choir travelled the 500 miles to the festival with their choir leader Marcus Alleyne and were one of 40 choirs from around the country with nearly 3000 members who took part in the internationally-renowned fringe festival.
The Cornish contingent from St Austell Bay, Truro, Helston, Falmouth and Saltash were given the chance to perform a 45-minute set which featured pop and rock songs from the decades, from Guns’n’Roses to Whitney Houston, and from the current chart.
Two different shows and choirs are featured every night to ensure that as many as possible had the opportunity to perform in front of a packed audience in the Space Triplex venue. The choirs performed for 23 nights in total.
Choir leader Marcus Alleyne said: “Public demand for Rock Choir at the festival has been so strong over the past few years that Rock Choir has received three sell-out laurels from the Fringe Society.
“The performances gave the general public an opportunity to experience a spectacular concert of uplifting, feel-good, pop, rock and chart songs performed by award-winning national choir.”