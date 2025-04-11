A £54,000 grant from Global’s Make Some Noise is set to make a life-changing impact for young disabled people in Cornwall.
The funding will support the vital work of Active8, a charity dedicated to breaking the chains of isolation and exclusion faced by young people aged 14 to 30 living with disabilities, especially in Cornwall’s remote rural communities, where support and accessible opportunities are often scarce
The charity, whose headquarters are based in Roche, provides empowering experiences, aspirational activities, peer friendships and support, helping young disabled people develop new skills, hobbies, meaningful connections, and a sense of community and belonging.
Active8’s tailored programmes also open up opportunities for independent living, travel, volunteering, and employment—enabling our most vulnerable young people to become more confident, autonomous, and motivated about their future.
Active8’s much-valued award from Global’s Make Some Noise, made possible by the generous donations of the UK public and partners, will help fund the next two years of the charity’s Acceler8.
Acceler8 is nothing short of a lifeline for teenagers living with a disability in the Southwest, who often struggle to find peer connections and the acceptance, empowerment and support they need to realise their full potential.
Clare Stanley, Active8’s fundraising coordinator said: “We are immensely thrilled and thankful to receive this incredible grant towards our essential Acceler8 programme. We cannot thank Global’s Make Some Noise and all their listeners enough for their generosity and for recognising the importance of our youth disability work.
“This grant will not only fund our transformative initiatives, but it will also fuel hope, inclusion, and ambition - sending a powerful message to our most vulnerable young people: You are seen. You are valued. You are capable of extraordinary things.”
Active8 is one of 46 small charities across the UK who received a share of more than £2.9-million in funding from Global’s Make Some Noise. The selected projects include those providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation, and improving life skills, and tackling issues such as bereavement, food poverty, domestic abuse, homelessness, and loneliness.
Suzanne Ryder-Richardson, director of Global Goodness at Global, added: “This year, we’ve seen a record number of applications for our project grants, highlighting the increasing need for support for these crucial initiatives that serve as a lifeline to so many.
“We are incredibly grateful that, thanks to public donations and the generous support of our partners, we can provide this funding to the small, local charities delivering these vital services at the heart of communities across the UK. We remain committed to raising funds and awareness so that we can support even more life-changing projects across the UK in the future.”
Since its launch in 2014, Global’s Make Some Noise has supported 527 local community projects and made a life-changing difference to over 227,000 people across the UK. Global’s Make Some Noise also raises awareness of the wide range of issues its funding tackles, with over 29.2-million weekly listeners across Global’s radio brands.