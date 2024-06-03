HUNDREDS of Ford cars visited Constantine Bay near St Merryn over the weekend to attend the Duchy Ford Show.
The two-day event, hosted by the Duchy Ford Club, is the South West’s largest Ford-only show and provides a great opportunity for visitors to view a whole host of vehicles from one of the world’s most recognisable and pioneering car brands.
The show, which was opened by comedian Johnny Cowling on Saturday morning, contained a variety of machines - from vintage and classic models to modern and commercial vehicles.
Numerous prizes were handed out by the organisers to deserving exhibitors who were rewarded for impressing the judges.
Alongside a public vote for Best Show Car, there were awards for – Best Project, Paint, Engine, Original, Modified, Import, Wheels, Club - as well as a Furthest Travelled and Judges Choice awards.
Away from the cars, the whole family could enjoy browsing an array of crafts stalls, traders, children’s entertainment and food & drink. Those who were camping on Saturday night enjoyed live music from the Strawdogs Party Band and DJ Monty Discos.
All funds raised from this weekend’s event will be going towards supporting Cornwall Blood Bikes and Cornwall Air Ambulance.