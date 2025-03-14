LOOE-based author JT Scott’s books have found their way into the hands of eager readers at the Philippine Book Festival 2025, some 7,000 miles from her Cornish home.
As literature lovers browse the bustling event being held at the Mega Trade Hall in Mandaluyong City, Manila, Jenny’s works are drawing attention, showcasing the global reach of her storytelling.
The festival, a celebration of diverse voices and cultures, provides a unique platform for her books to connect with new audiences far beyond the shores of Cornwall.
Thousands of books are on display and acts as a worldwide launchpad for authors who have written engaging and educational stories for young children to enjoy.
“It was so exciting being accepted as an author at the festival,” says Jenny. “It’s a dream come true to be able to share my books on the Towfee Book Publishing stand with the international book buyers, Government and Education Providers.”
Jenny first started writing in her school days and has now written over 55 books for children and young adults. Her "Bumper and Friends" books are brightly coloured stories with a range of creatures from the garden, seaside and woodland, inspired by Jenny's hometown in Looe.
Other published work for Jenny includes the Sammy Rambles series, a thrilling fantasy adventure, featuring dragons, magic and destiny, while she is also the creator of the Dragonball game, an exciting strategy-based experience inspired by her books, bringing her imaginative world to like for fans and players alike.
“There’s always something new to write about,” says Jenny. “For example, a bumblebee landed on a dandelion in my garden and it gave me lots of questions. Why did it zig-zag? What do the other creatures do? And so the story grew from there into a book where children can learn that it's OK to be yourself.”