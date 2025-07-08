A CORNISH brewery will have one of its products served in the bar of the Houses of Parliament after a campaign by the MP for North Cornwall.
Bluntrock Brewery and Taproom, produced in St Minver, near Wadebridge, was invited to Parliament to show off the ‘best that the brewery has to offer’ and as a result, the brewerys Bluntrock Gold will be served in the ‘Stranger’s Bar’ on draught.
The bar, within the Houses of Parliament overlooks the River Thames and comes as the MP seeks to ‘show off small Cornish businesses’ on the national stage.
Mr Maguire said that he would encourage fellow MPs to try the Cornish brewed golden ale, which he noted was a ‘fine example of some of the best that Cornwall has to offer’.
In an announcement confirming the news, MP Ben Maguire said: “I’m always one to champion local Cornish businesses whenever I can, so it was a real delight to persuade the bar here in the Houses of Parliament to stock one of North Cornwall’s very own beers on draught.
“I’ll be making sure to encourage all of my MP colleagues to try a pint of Bluntrock Gold in the coming weeks. It’s a fine example of some of the best Cornwall has to offer, and I congratulate George, Hugo, and the rest of the Bluntrock team for making such a success story out of their Cornish brewery.”
Hugo Roads, co-owner of Bluntrock Brewery, added: “It was absolutely fantastic to be invited up to Parliament by our local MP, to show off the best that our brewery has to offer.
“Being able to serve our beers in one of the most historic buildings in the country is truly an amazing achievement, and we’d like to thank the whole team, and our MP Ben Maguire, for making it possible.”
