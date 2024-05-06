The Cornball24 banger rally will take place on Saturday, starting and ending at Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe and treating teams to a treasure hunt-style adventure.
Cars will be sent off every 60 seconds from around 9am, covering a couple of hundred miles before returning in time for dinner and prize giving.
Fancy dress is encouraged, and the aim is to raise money for the event’s chosen charity: Cornwall Air Ambulance’s #heli2 appeal.
Cornball24 is designed as a one-day replica of the volunteer team’s international banger rally, which will leave Charlestown for the Croatian city of Split in September.
Last year’s event travelled to St Tropez and raised over £53,000 for local charities, while organiser Alice Millgate estimates the rallies have raised in the region of £1.2-million over the past 11 years.
“The European rally takes up to a week, so it’s more expensive and entails a week off work,” said Alice. “We often hear people say they would love to do it but can’t make that commitment.
“Cornball24 is an opportunity for everyone to try it out and see if they enjoy it, while raising money for a good cause.
“If it goes well, we’d love to do another one.”
The route and challenges are kept secret until registration starts the night before. However, Alice reveals that previous challenges on international rallies have included impersonating David Attenborough explaining the pros and cons of the M25, or singing The White Cliffs of Dover on the ferry to Calais – so fun is clearly the name of the game.
“The event is all about living life in the moment and giving thanks for what we’ve got,” said Alice.
“It’s a real spectacle – people come out and line the streets to see the cars and the fancy dress.”
This year’s participants include former Truro mayor Cllr Steven Webb, who hopes to complete the challenge in his motorised wheelchair.
“I hope it will open more events up to wheelchair users, a large number of whom would like to take part in more adrenaline-fuelled events rather than just Sunday drives,” he said.
To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/cornwall-banger-rally-challenge