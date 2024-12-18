NESTLED quietly amidst the scenic landscapes of South East Cornwall, Coombe Junction Halt stands as a charming testament to the county’s rich railway heritage.
According to figures compiled by the Office of Road and Rail, this quaint halt recorded just 140 passengers in the year to March 2024, earning its title as not only Cornwall’s, but the South West’s region, least used railway station.
Situated on the picturesque Looe Valley line, the unique station serves as a reminder of the simpler, slower pace of life that is cherished in this part of the country.
Unlike bustling mainline stations, Coombe Junction Halt - which opened in 1896 and is operated by Great Western Railway - offers an intimate glimpse into the golden age of rail travel. The single platform station is a hidden gem, perfect for those looking to step off the beaten track and experience Cornwall’s tranquil beauty.
Serving the villages of Coombe and Lamellion, near Liskeard, trains have to reverse in, but most do so without entering the station, which has only basic shelter and a help point. It used to have a pay phone, but it has since been removed.
The halt, meaning a station that is unstaffed and lacks basic facilities like ticket machines, sees trains stop there about four times a day. However, statistics recorded show a passenger will get on or off there every two or three days on average.
It tops the list for least used stations in the South West and is one of four in the top ten for the region that form part of the Looe Valley line. The others are Sandplace (1,006 entries), St Keyne Wishing Well Halt (1,506) and Causeland (1,800).
Terry Parment, who works as a GWR guard on board the Looe Valley line, said: “This station is not used greatly. Occasionally we have ramblers or walkers who come back a few times a year which can justify the fact that people do get on and off at this particular station.”
It appears, however, that despite its lack of use, it does capture the imagination of rail enthusiasts, curious visitors and locals alike.
John Hocking, who was brought up in the house nearest Coombe Junction Halt and still lives next door, said in the 1970s he would take the train to go to Trewidland Primary School.
“If I was a bit late the driver would blow the horn because he knew that we could hear - most of the year I would be the only one on the train,” he said. “If I was ever ill and wasn’t going to school that day, the guard would come and knock on the door and ask where I was.”
Although Coombe Junction Halt tops the list for the South West, nationally the top spot for the quietest station goes to Denton in Greater Manchester with just 54 entries and exits.
Rarely used stations are sometimes only kept open because it is easier to arrange for a handful of trains to call at them than it is to close them entirely.