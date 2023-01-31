THERE’S now just over a week for people to have their say on the proposed Devolution Deal for Cornwall.
A public consultation will finish on February 17.
For anyone that has unanswered questions or just wants to find out more, an event for residents has been arranged in Liskeard tomorrow (Thursday, February 9) at 6.30pm in the Public Hall.
Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls Jane Pascoe said she had complained when she noticed that the Liskeard/Looe network area with its 18 parishes had been left out of the ‘tour’ made by Council leader Linda Taylor.
Cllr Taylor together with Cllr Olly Monk (Planning and Housing) and officers have been visiting places around the county to present the Devolution Deal, its aims and ambitions and what positive benefits it would bring for Cornwall.
Cornwall Council says that the deal, if adopted, will have a “transformative impact on people’s lives and livelihoods” . It promises to “provide stability and certainty ….enabling us to grow our economy, create homes and jobs for local people, protect and and enhance our environment...and strengthen our heritage and culture”.
The deal comes with the condition that Cornwall have a directly-elected mayor and many people are uncertain about this.
There’s also scepticism on how the wide-ranging aims of the deal can be fulfilled with the allocated funding of £13million per year. But Cornwall Council says that the deal is just a starting point and that gaining Level 3 Devolution would “open further opportunities for devolved powers and funding in future, placing Cornwall amongst the first in line for Government investment”.
In South East Cornwall, Councillor Jane Pascoe said she wanted to make sure that everyone, including those who don’t have access to the internet, had the chance to receive all the information so as to make an informed choice.
“It has now been confirmed that there will be a public event in Liskeard. This is an opportunity for local residents to come along and ask all your burning questions and receive answers,” she said.
“I am aware that many of our more senior residents do not go online. I feel it is essential that they are afforded the same opportunities to understand what they are being asked to consider for the future of their county.”
Documents setting out the key points of the Devolution Deal and a questionnaire can be accessed online at www.letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/bigdeal or for a paper copy please phone 0300 1231 118.
“I am encouraging as many people as possible to fill in this questionnaire,” said Cllr Pascoe, “as I want to hear from the people of Cornwall.”
Following the closure of the public consultation later this month, Cornwall Councillors will consider whether a referendum should be held over the change in governance to an elected mayor.
It’s expected that a decision will be made on whether to accept the Devolution Deal in July of this year, and should it progress, the first mayor of Cornwall would be in post in May 2024.