Consistent message on technique sought

It could also help prevent wastage of valuable cuts of meat, improve sustainability and increase small margins for farmers. Vaccines are commonly used in sheep farming to protectflocks from a variety of diseases, an important practice, given in 2021 DEFRA recorded that the UK national breeding flock comprised of 14.5 million sheep. However, the prevalence of suboptimal technique is widely unknown in the industry, which can result in less effective vaccinations and potential harm to animal welfare, including injection site lesions.