A BUS company has been accused of “going in for the kill” on a rival firm in Cornwall as travel experts raise eyebrows at apparent bus wars in the Duchy.
There is concern that Go Cornwall Bus has launched new services in direct competition with First Kernow routes.
Both companies work alongside Cornwall Council as part of Transport for Cornwall. The partnership aims to create a more reliable and integrated local bus network. However, the council says it can’t comment on the commercial operations.
New bus timetables were launched on August 31 which saw Go Cornwall Bus launching new services in direct competition with First’s main commercial routes – GCB41 vs First T1 and T2, GCB32 vs First U1, GCB2 vs First U4 and GCB86 vs First 87.
Bob Egerton, a former cabinet member at Cornwall Council, now runs a website called Cornwall Buses in a bid to encourage more people in Cornwall to use bus services rather than their cars. He is concerned by the move. “So much for partnership working between the companies. Let us hope that it does not end in tears,” he said.
Roger French, a travel industry veteran, has also written about the clash on his popular Bus And Train User blog in an article entitled ‘Go-Ahead goes in for the kill in Kernow’. Mr Egerton said: “He agrees with my thought that it is likely to end in tears.”
He added that the new services introduced by Go Cornwall Bus are on routes already well served by First on a commercial basis, e.g. GCB41 replicates T1 and T2 services between Camborne and Truro, GCB32 replicates U1 services between Falmouth and Truro, GCB2 and 2A replicate First U4 services between Helston and Penzance and GCB86 replicates services on the First 87 route between Newquay and Truro.
Mr Finch says on his website: “Go-Ahead, having won the substantial Truro College contract involving around 20 double deck buses, has decided to go for the kill and aggressively compete with what can only be described as an ailing First Kernow.
“If First Kernow chose to, it could easily protect its core base, now being so brutally attacked, by reverting back to the high standards it achieved at the beginning of this decade, turning out smartly presented buses demonstrating consistent and attractive branding that would show up the new interloper for what it is: just creaming off passengers with the minimum of effort.
“This act of aggression between two previously harmonious partners must be causing some consternation at Cornwall Council.”
A spokesperson from First Bus said: “Changes to the network are made biannually as part of our enhanced partnership with Cornwall Council. All routes are shared and agreed in advance with Cornwall Council to provide affordable and reliable bus services for customers across the county.”
A spokesperson for Go Ahead, which runs Go Cornwall, told us: “We don’t have a comment, thank you. We will leave the council to respond to you directly.”
Cornwall Council says it can’t comment on the commercial operations of the private bus companies.
