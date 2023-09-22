SIX ‘glorious days of reef fishing’ were what awaited competitors in this year’s British Sea Angling Festival (BSAF) held in Looe.
Anglers from all over the country took part in what was the 62nd festival, aided by skippers Patrick Davis of Looe on charter boat Fortuna and Plymouth’s Andy Bridson on the Patricia Rose.
Among the more interesting species caught over the six days were bass, black and red bream, ballan wrasse and john dory. Specimen fish of the week was a magnificent red gurnard caught by Andy Gouriet, weighing in at 1lb 15oz.
“Most of these anglers are regular participants, and some have been attending for over 25 years,” explained one of the organisers, John Bolt.
“As a few were unable to join us this year, we were able to fill places on single days with guest anglers, some of whom had such a successful day they are considering joining the festival next year.”
A presentation dinner attended by skippers and anglers with their guests was held at the Hannafore Point Hotel. Master of Ceremonies for the evening was festival chairman Anthony Perry, whose welcoming address was very well received and set the scene for a most enjoyable evening.
Local town councillor and festival president Armand Toms has been a valued supporter of the event over many years, and was on hand to present many of the cups and trophies.
The Hannafore Point Hotel Cup (for the highest scoring team over the festival) was presented by Katy from the hotel staff and won by the Cream of England team (Anthony Perry and John Shaw)
The Robert Hitchin Memorial Cup was presented to the same winning team by Maureen, who, John said, has continued to support the festival over the last three years since the loss of her husband Bob.
Overall individual winner scoring the most points over the six days (623) was Plymouth based angler John Shaw, who was presented for the third time with the magnificent Edgar Sealey Challenge Trophy, only narrowly beating Rick Homewood who scored 607 points. Both anglers took home several other trophies, other multiple winners being Anthony Perry (ling and pollock), and Andy Gouriet (cod and red gurnard).
“We are always keen to welcome new joiners to the Festival so please look out for details of next year’s event on our website www.britishseaanglingfestival.co.uk or Facebook page.”