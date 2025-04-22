COMPETITORS tested themselves and their machines on Easter bank holiday weekend as they took part in the historic Motor Cycling Club Land’s End Trial.
Steeped in automotive history, the 17 hour trial puts those involved to the test as they navigate rocky hill climbs, trial sections and winding roads. The trial has been held every Easter since 1908, with only the war years and covid putting a halt to the event.
Crackington, Warleggan and St Agnes are among the Cornish stage highlights on the trial that starts from Bridgwater in Devon and concludes in Redruth.
This year’s trial celebrated a special occasion which saw the iconic ‘Old Number One’ MG climb the Blue Hills of St Agnes in a re-enactment of its 1925 winning trial.
Cecil Kimber won a gold medal aboard his MG in the trial 100 years ago and to mark the centenary of this historic milestone, the vehicle took on the famous route once more.
The car’s return to Cornwall gave visitors the chance to capture the re-enactment of the car travelling up the hill in which an iconic image of Kimber cornering hard originates.