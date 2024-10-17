BAKERS, crafters, pumpkin carvers and bumper veg growers are among those being encouraged to show off their skills as Liskeard prepares to host its 103rd Primestock Show.
For the second time in its long history, the show’s agricultural classes were set to be judged and displayed alongside arts, crafts and produce, as the show’s two sides came together at the former Cattle Market. For many years the animals were shown in the pens and rings of the town centre site, while the community competitions were held at a separate location. The construction of the Workshed canopy has allowed the event to take place in one venue.
Sadly, an outbreak of bluetongue virus elsewhere in the UK has led organisers of this year’s Primestock Show to take a cautious approach, and it was announced earlier in October that the livestock classes would be cancelled.
But secretary James Moon says he hopes people will still come to support the event in the centre of town.
“We have done this reluctantly because of the increasing provision we would have to make - the premises are not suitable if we had to overnight any animals.
”There are still lots of classes to enter for hay, silage, grain, root vegetables, pumpkins and the Country Craft and Community competitions.”
Liskeard’s Primestock (or Fatstock) Show is the first of four to be held in Cornwall. Historically, the event gave farmers the opportunity to show off their best livestock and produce to bring to market. Today, it is still the chance to recognise the quality of locally produced animals and food, and also to celebrate the important contribution farmers make to our economy and our everyday lives.
Whatever your interest and talent, there’s chance to show them off in one of the many Primestock Show classes. Bakers have classics such as Cornish Pasty, Carrot Cake or Cheese Scones to compete in, or a fatless sponge to test their skills. Floral arrangements and Photography have several themes to choose from too. Handicraft classes range from woven, embroidered or knitted pieces to items made from metal or wood – and there’s a completely open class for anything not covered in one of the other sections.
Meanwhile, if you haven’t managed to grow a giant pumpkin, you can bring one along that you’ve carved, with competitions open to adults and to children of all ages – creations can be taken home afterwards to display on your doorstep!
Entry to the country craft and community classes will close on Wednesday, October 23, with judging to take place on Friday November 1 and the main event to be held on Saturday November 2 from 10am.
Schedules and entry forms are available to pick up in Gilberts Outfitters, The Workshed, and CQLP Ltd.