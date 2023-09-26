An innovative technology company based in Saltash, has been awarded £600,000 in funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) to support further growth and aid the local economy and the environment.
Secure Innovation, deeply rooted in Cornwall, has a rich history of innovation spanning four decades. The funding, matched by an investment of £200,000 from Secure Innovation, will support infrastructure development, and enable them to enhance existing projects, like Remote Planet.
A remote asset management system, that optimises Low Earth Orbit developed with the European Space Agency, that can track, monitor and protect people, cash and assets anywhere on Earth.
The funding has been awarded from Cornwall Council’s Good Growth Programme, which is funded by the UK Government through its Shared Prosperity Fund. Cornwall Council has been designated by the Government as the lead authority of a substantial fund of £132-million, which is being invested in strict accordance with the Good Growth SPF Investment Plan.
Secure Innovation’s commitment to the region is unwavering, as evidenced by its dedication to expanding operations, reinvesting in the local community, and stimulating economic growth within the area. Presently, Secure Innovation employs over 100 people in Cornwall, including a team of 30 highly skilled research and design engineers.
The funding will enable the creation of a significant number of additional skilled and semi-skilled employment opportunities. Furthermore, it will generate a substantial positive economic impact throughout the county by fostering partnerships with other local businesses.
Secure Innovation will also be using the funding to achieve net-zero emissions. It will facilitate the installation of solar energy sources and electric vehicle charging facilities for both staff and visitors. Through the power of green energy, the company will significantly enhance its production capacity. This will be achieved through the introduction of an automated stores system and in-house CNC machining facility.
To further enhance the well-being of their dedicated workforce, Secure Innovation will also construct a modern staff welfare building, which will feature a canteen and social space. The facility will include shower facilities for employees who wish to take advantage of the company’s health and well-being initiatives, including the popular cycle-to-work scheme.
Tony Westington, managing director at Secure Innovation, expressed their gratitude for the support received.
He said: “We are immensely proud of our Cornish heritage and are dedicated to playing a role in the region’s sustainable and responsible growth.
“This funding allows us to upgrade our facilities to continue to deliver trusted cash and asset protection solutions. It also strengthens our commitment to the environment and the well-being of our team.
“We envision a future where Secure Innovation continues to be a beacon of innovation and environmental responsibility in Cornwall.”