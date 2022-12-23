Hannah Gower from Moose Toys Community Charity Group in the UK said: “We were delighted to be able to donate toys this festive season to Go Beyond. It’s really upsetting to think that there are children who don’t have holidays and may not receive Christmas presents. We are super happy to help Go Beyond so that they continue providing breaks for children that really need it. It also really touched our hearts that they send a Christmas gift to every child that has stayed with them.”