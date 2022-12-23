Children and young people across the UK who face serious challenges in their home lives will soon be receiving free toys from best-selling, global toy company Moose Toys thanks to a generous donation to children’s charity, Go Beyond.
Go Beyond provides free week-long breaks to children who are living in poverty, have been bereaved, abused or bullied or are caring for loved ones from its Coastal Centre in Tywardreath.
This year, in support of the local Cornish community, Moose is partnering with Go Beyond to bring smiles to the faces of children.
The charity has received a donation of boxes of toys from Moose Toys, a family run toy company with its head office in Melbourne, Australia and teams in LA, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, UK, France and Germany.
Hannah Gower from Moose Toys Community Charity Group in the UK said: “We were delighted to be able to donate toys this festive season to Go Beyond. It’s really upsetting to think that there are children who don’t have holidays and may not receive Christmas presents. We are super happy to help Go Beyond so that they continue providing breaks for children that really need it. It also really touched our hearts that they send a Christmas gift to every child that has stayed with them.”
Moose Happy Kids Foundation is committed to working closely with communities and charities to give kids the chance to be kids and access the pure pleasure of play and has created over 4 million children’s smiles worldwide since its inception in 2016.
This year Go Beyond has welcomed more than 750 children for breaks designed to encourage belief and inspire adventure at the charity’s centres in Derbyshire and Cornwall.
Moose Toys’ generous donation will be used throughout the charity’s schedule of breaks, as gifts for children, as well as in goodie bags to take home and as prizes during daily fun and games.
To find out more about Go Beyond’s work or give children and young people the chance for a break by making a donation, visit www.gobeyond.org.uk