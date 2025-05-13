“When it comes to something like our energy bills, being as energy efficient as possible can help - lower the temperature of your clothes wash, batch-cook where possible to cut down energy use in the kitchen, and if you have a lower off-peak energy cost, make sure you are making the most of it. It’s also important to remember that your energy supplier is obligated to help you if you’re struggling to pay the bills, so reach out to them in the first instance and discuss any issues you are having.