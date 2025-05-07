Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
People who know you well will be surprised by the intensity of your communications. Typically, you have a warm and conversational approach, enjoying light-hearted chats and neighbourhood gossip.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Changes that are on the horizon will impact your personal life and relationships. Even if you don’t feel ready for it, it is time to let go of the past and make a fresh start. Deep down inside, you have been preparing yourself for this, so don’t let fear hold you back.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Explore opportunities to earn from your writing, blogging and speaking skills or offering online services. A change of scenery helps you think more clearly. Take pleasure in brief drives out or leisurely strolls, as your ability to appreciate the beauty in your surroundings is enhanced.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Steer clear of conflict whenever possible. Anger only leads to unhappiness for everyone involved. Draw on the sensitive and compassionate side of your nature to ease tensions and enhance all your relationships, whether they are romantic, professional or even with those you don’t always see eye to eye with.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
When you look back on all you have done over the past few weeks, you will be amazed by how much you have actually accomplished. You might wonder how you found the time and energy to fit it all in. A new long-term project will get the go-ahead and this gives you something exciting to anticipate.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
In confrontational situations you are prepared to stand your ground and yet if you ease up on your resistance, your talents in buying, selling, promoting and writing will shine brilliantly. A community project will keep you energised and motivated.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
At first glance, it may seem like a neighbour or coworker is involved in something sneaky. But things aren’t always what they seem. You keep getting annoyed with other people even though you know they haven’t deliberately tried to upset you. Try to be aware of any self-sabotaging habits you have.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You’re feeling generous and giving, particularly towards family and relatives who have been there for you when you needed them recently. If there is anything you can do to help them, you will do so. Your kindness and empathy for others is strong and you genuinely care.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Romance, friendships and making the most of life, come into focus now. You will benefit most if you take action before overthinking. In other words: act first and think about it later. This might not be your usual approach but this week, let your emotions guide you.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You might suddenly decide to change some travel plans or reconsider your future educational pursuits. A conversation with someone could also lead you to re-evaluate your political beliefs or thoughts on religion and philosophy.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You have a heightened awareness of those around you thanks to your strong intuition. Your enhanced clarity and clear perception of what is going on will enhance all interactions and communications.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
An elderly relative’s remarks and criticism has been bothering you. Their outlook is stifling your creativity. Keep developing ideas despite their negative comments. When they see your success they will be less critical.