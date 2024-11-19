A SALTASH company hope a new initiative they have created to enhance the environment and biodiversity within the local community will be taken up by other businesses across the town.
Westcounty Fabrication Limited have recently installed Cor-Ten weathering steel planters along the verges of the Gilston Road Industrial Estate as part of a project they have called ‘Improve Our Industrial Estate’.
Buoyed by support from other local businesses, the new planters have been warmly welcomed since their installation.
Samantha Hammond, a director at the steel fabrication company, shared her connection to the initiative: “I’ve often been disheartened by the litter and neglect seen on the industrial estate. I have personally longed for something uplifting to greet me on my walks to and from work.
“Growing up in Saltash, I spent countless summer days pond dipping at Tincombe Nature Reserve, which sparked my love for nature. While the Industrial Estate will never replicate the charm of a nature reserve, adding 200 daffodil bulbs and more plants gives me hope for spring blooms and a thriving habitat for local pollinators.
“Great ideas often falter due to restrictive policies, but I believe the success of these planters will inspire others businesses across Saltash to launch similar initiatives that create immediate, tangible benefits. Just imagine a network of urban planters cared for by companies dedicated to making a positive local impact.”