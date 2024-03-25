CALLINGTON and Kelly Bray Speed Watch Group wants to recruit new members for roadside traffic monitoring.
A spokesperson said: “If you’re concerned about the driving speeds in your area, this is the best way to help, by giving a few hours a week or whatever you can spare. Training is provided.”
The Callington and Kelly Bray Speed Watch Group came about around two years ago thanks to the hard work of a local town councillor.
Community Speed Watch is a national volunteer initiative designed to educate drivers who are monitored speeding in local communities.