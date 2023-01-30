Organisers say they are “astounded and thrilled” by the massive response from Looe’s residents to their new proposal on local housing.
The “Three Seas” group launched their idea last week, as reported in this newspaper. The plan involves the purchase and refurbishment of 11 small flats in the iconic Coastguard Flats building overlooking Looe harbour — for low-cost rental to local people.
Organiser Simon Ryan said the group wasn’t expecting the immediate response from the town.
He said: “We did the publicity launch last week, got into the papers and on the TV, and opened our new social media channels. We were expecting a slow start, but there’s been a total explosion of interest.
“Our social media guy is working all hours trying to keep up, our website is just a minimal start but has gone wild. I’ve been stopped in the street - in Cawsand - by a delivery driver who lives in Looe, saw me on TV, loves the project, wants to know if he can help. We haven’t even got our publicity material out round the town yet, so this is brilliant. We’ve obviously really struck a nerve with the Looe community, people are completely on side with this.”
Three Seas has a specialist in social media and publicity, Jacob Boyle, pictured at his desk while trying to keep up with the flow.
Jacob told the Cornish Times that he has never seen this level of response: “I launched the social media straight after the publicity went out last week. The sites went wild, literally within a few hours. I’m working hard to keep up with responses to the interest that’s pouring out. We’ve had nearly 7,000 contacts and over 700 comments - in less than a week! No sign of it slowing down either, as the momentum grows.
“And the really great thing, a surprise given the way social media works, is that very nearly all the stuff we’ve had in has been very positive and supportive. It’s great!”
The group says that all of this is the best possible start for the project, while warning that it won’t be a quick one.
Simon said: “We’re already getting sad stories of local people desperate for a house, hoping they can put their names down. The harsh reality is that people need homes right now, this week, but the flats won’t be ready for a long time, most likely around two years because there is so much to do. With the support of the town, it’ll happen, but unfortunately not fast.”
Three Seas are continuing their build-up work for the next big event, a public information meeting at the Millpool Centre in Looe, 2pm on Saturday, February 25.
Anyone wanting to sign up and show support can search on Facebook, visit www.threeseas.org.uk or go to Looe Library for printed material.