The community of Rame and Mount Edgcumbe has come together to support the victims of the disastrous fire which devastated properties on the estate.
The fire overnight on Wednesday February 5 ripped through residential properties at the Barrow Centre with 40 fire personnel on the ground from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue’s Crownhill fire station helping to put the blaze out.
The estate has been closed since but is due to open again on Thursday February 6 as the local community has pulled together.
One of the local businesses, The Farriers cafe which is located in the old stable block at the Barrow Centre, is counting the cost of the fire but held a sale of surplus food to raise donations for the tenants who lost their homes and possessions.
Attended by local Cornwall councillor for Rame Peninsula Kate Ewert, the sale held at the All Saints Church in Millbrook raised more than £700 for the tenants.
Fortunately, the cafe has emerged relatively unscathed from the fire but they now need to wait for building works to restore electricity which could take weeks.
The team from The Farriers said: “Shockingly, the cafe is ok apart from the electrics. We are so grateful to the incredible firefighters from across the county and park staff whom were all incredible.”
The Rame Federation of Carbeile and Fourlanesend has set up a set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for those affected by the fire. One of the victims worked at the Fourlanesend Community Primary School and her children attended the school.
A spokesperson for the school said: “At Fourlanesend School, we were so sad to hear about the devastating fire at Mount Edgcumbe. For many years we were very lucky to have Jane Butcher working at the school, and to hear that she has lost everything in this fire is dreadful.
“As a federation, Carbeile Junior School and Fourlanesend School, wanted to do whatever we could to help all of the victims of this fire. That is why Naomi Lee, Head of School at Fourlanesend, decided to set up the JustGiving page, to ensure that our school community can help out in whatever way possible.
“At both schools, our 'sense of belonging' is vitally important and when we heard that people within our local Cornish community were in need, we knew we had to do something.
“We set the target at £500, but before it had even been put on our school newsletters, we had already reached nearly £2,000. We just hope that this money can help the victims of this horrific fire.”
Carbeile, Fourlanesend and Millbrook schools will be holding a non-uniform day on Friday February 7 to raise much needed funds for all of the victims of the fire.
Two donation pages have been set up for the victims of the fire and they can be found at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jane-butcher and www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rangermatt