John Gilbert then took us on an incredible journey from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South Island of New Zealand. He showed beautiful pictures of just how much earthquakes have shaped the landscape. With his wife, Julie, we followed as they explored via canoe, on foot, cable car, bus and on bikes, up mountains, getting up close to geysers, tunnels and exploring the towns along the way. We were surprised to learn that there were just birds, reptiles and one NZ mammal, bats, until humans introduced others. Predator free areas are now set up, to save the indigenous nature population. We were captivated by just how fragile the balance between natural processes and the places we live can be, and how similar some of the rock formations were to those around us in Cornwall.