South Hill
Women’s Institute
At our June meeting we were treated to a talk and demonstration from Ben McManigan a local potter who lives and works in Polyphant. Ben talked about the different clays that could be used and the types of ceramics made using them.
He talked about the pottery that he makes which is a Japanese style raku, horse hair pottery and copper glazed.
He brought along a simple wheel and threw some pots. He made it look very easy!
When he threw each of his demos away in a heap a groan was heard from the audience. He recommended that type of wheel for anyone who fancied taking up pottery as it was a relatively cheap way to start. Some of our members had a go themselves. It was agreed by our members that it was a very entertaining and interesting event.
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
Enthusiastically, members told of activities undertaken, including an evening at Cotehele where they played croquet (own rules), had a picnic and explored the gardens. Others went on a walk to Kerdroya, the Labrynth, at Colliford lake and enjoyed the craftsmanship of the hedges, the many plants and abundant wildlife around the route. Members also enjoyed an evening meal at Wheal Tor to celebrate the Pensilva WI birthday in May. A real variety!
John Gilbert then took us on an incredible journey from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South Island of New Zealand. He showed beautiful pictures of just how much earthquakes have shaped the landscape. With his wife, Julie, we followed as they explored via canoe, on foot, cable car, bus and on bikes, up mountains, getting up close to geysers, tunnels and exploring the towns along the way. We were surprised to learn that there were just birds, reptiles and one NZ mammal, bats, until humans introduced others. Predator free areas are now set up, to save the indigenous nature population. We were captivated by just how fragile the balance between natural processes and the places we live can be, and how similar some of the rock formations were to those around us in Cornwall.
June’s competition table was full with many beautiful flowers for the judge to select Flower of the Month winners. 1st Maureen Walker, 2nd Ann Houlston, 3rd Pauline Caffrey. Lots of choice too for ‘A Postcard’ winner: 1st Alison Willis, 2nd Pauline Caffery, 3rd Cherry Woodhouse.
Pensilva WI Horticultural show September 13 schedules available.
Next meeting: Wednesday, July 9, 7.15pm at Millennium house – a speaker from Clark’s Auction rooms – a chance to see if we have any valuable treasures at home and learn about some that have passed through the auctions too.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Mondays weekly - morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, June 22 - morning prayer at 11am.
On Sunday, June 8, the Holy Communion service at St Melor’s, Linkinhorne took place when Lay Minister, Andrew Doney, welcomed the Bishop of St Germans, the Right Rev Hugh Nelson.
The sermon was given by the Bishop and Andrew assisted him for the Eucharist. The organist was Mark smith, the offering was taken by Mark Harris, the Epistle was read by Jan Viret and the Gospel by Patrick Newbury. Tea, coffee and biscuits were were served following the service.
St Paul’s Church
Meet & Eat Breakfast in the Cross Link Centre at 10am.
History Group
A good number of people enjoyed the History Group walk on Sunday, June 8, which was led by Mark Camp explaining about the history of Bearah Tor area with many thanks.
The next walk will take place on Sunday, June 22, when the village of Rilla Mill will be explored. Meet at Rilla Mill Village Hall at 1.30pm. A cream tea will follow in the village hall at the end of the walk.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The next committee meeting will take place on Thursday, June 19, at 7.30pm.
Film night
The next film will be shown at the Parish Hall, Upton Cross, “The Duke” starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. It concerns when in 1961, taxi driver, Kempton Bunton stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from London’s National Gallery, the only theft in its history. Doors open at 7pm for film viewing at 7.30pm.
C-Fylm members £4, new members £6.
Tamar Valley
Male Voice Choir
The Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir is delighted to announce that the very talented, Cornish-born flautist and Soprano soloist, Samantha Rowe will be the special guest artist at the choir’s annual gala concert at St Eustachius Church, Tavistock on Saturday, June 28, at 7.30pm.
The choir, under the baton of guest conductor Dr Sean Sweeney, of Launceston’s St Mary’s Church, will entertain the audience with a wide variety of songs, some old, some new, but always with something for everyone to enjoy.
The evening will be compered by local personality Justin Leigh, who is the choir’s president.
There will be an attractive raffle.
The concert will be supporting Cancer Research UK.
Tickets are available online at tamarvalleymvc.com, at the Guildhall Visitor Information Centre, Tavistock, at Book Stop, Market Street, Tavistock or at the door by cash or card on the night.
Bodmin
Bodmin and Wenford Railway
It comes as part of ongoing celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of the first passenger railway journey, which has seen a number of events take place across the United Kingdom to mark the anniversary.
As well as the visit from Bluey, there will be an interactive train set in the exhibition coach to keep the youngsters occupied, while there will also be other events for the whole family to get involved in, including the opportunity to ride on Bodmin Railway’s steam locomotives, with some of the carriages over 100 years old.
Running on June 21 and 22, the event’s organisers says that it promises an unforgettable family day out. Visitors can hop aboard a historic steam train and travel through the beautiful Cornish countryside in carriages over a century old, while enjoying meet-and-greet opportunities with Bluey herself at intervals throughout the day.
“It’s a wonderful way to welcome younger generations to the magic of steam travel,” said Emma from Bodmin Railway. “We’re especially excited to be hosting Bluey during this year’s Railway200 celebrations, marking 200 years since the first passenger train journey.”
A spokesperson added: “The station’s café will serve up classic Cornish fare, including award-winning pasties and cream teas, while little ones can play with the interactive train set in the exhibition coach.
“Visitors will also have the chance to meet the real-life heroes behind the railway – the drivers, guards, and firemen who keep this living heritage alive.
“Tickets are expected to sell quickly for this unique event, so families are encouraged to book in advance.”
For more information and tickets, visit: www.bodminrailway.co.uk
St Ive
Village hall
Unity Methodist Service, held at St Ive Village Hall. On Sunday, June 22, starting at 10.30am. This will be led by Julian Langston.
Tea, coffee and a time of chat, to follow the service. All are welcome.
A concert to be given by the Burraton Boys at St Ive Parish Church on Saturday, June 28, starting at 7pm.
Entry by donation, with a pasty supper. All welcome.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
June 20 - Food for Thought with Rev Robert Saunders at 9.30am.
June 22 - Sunday Service with Mr S Wherly (joint service with Trevelmond Methodist Church) at 10am.
Dobwalls
United Church
Saturday, June 21 - 2pm, cream tea.
Sunday, June 22 - 9.30am, Holy Communion.
Thursday, June 26 - 2pm, Knit & Natter.
Lanreath
St Marnarch’s Church
There is to be a Rectory Garden Party at St Marnarch’s Church on Sunday, June 29, from 2pm to 4pm.
The event will be held in the Rectory Gardens and there is free entry. Refreshments, cream teas and cakes will be available.
A variety of stalls will include: bric a brac/clothes, Tombola, games and competitions, plants and preserves, toys and games, puzzles.
The grand raffle is supported by the community and local businesses.
1st prize is a dinner for four with wine at The Punchbowl Inn. Vouchers are also available from The Tipsy Cow and Jubilee Inn, plus hampers, gifts and chocolates etcetera.
All proceeds for St Marnarch’s Church.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.