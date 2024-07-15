Pensilva
Women’s Institute
A sea of yellow tea shirts waited in the wings whilst the main monthly WI business was completed. Members of Saltash U3A Ukulele group had come along to share their talents and encourage the ladies of Pensilva WI to sing along. It didn’t take much before loud renditions of favourites could be heard at Millennium house; these included When I’m 64 (some members said they wished they still were), Yellow Polka Dot Bikini (no one admitted to wearing one), Return to Sender and I’m into something good. There were chances to hum to Annie’s song, foot tap along to dedicated follower of fashion and become Dolly singing passionately to Jolene. An enjoyable evening of entertainment was had by all.
Birthdays this month: Barbara Bennett, Evelyn Dwelly, Jane Hall, Maureen walker and Katie McDonald
Competition winners: Monthly competition – A poem including the word Ukulele: 1, Mary Yates; 2, Pauline Caffery; 3, Tina Tubby. These poems were read out for all to enjoy.
Flower of the month: 1, Anne Houlston; 2, Irene Elliott; 3, Frances Tucker.
Our next meeting will be on Wednesday, August 14 – which is a mystery trip. No details as we don’t know. Lookout for next month’s report to find out where we went.
Altarnun
Women’s Institute
On Thursday, July 4, the meeting was held in Altarnun Church Hall as the village hall was in use as a Polling Station for the General Election.
The president welcomed eleven members to the meeting, with apologies from six members.
The minutes of our previous meeting held on June 6 having been circulated prior to this meeting were approved and signed. There were no matters arising. The treasurer, Tricia Allen, reported that the Bank Statement for June had not yet been received, but finances remain virtually unchanged.
Forthcoming events were discussed, with Fun on the Green this Saturday, July 6, it was hoped that the weather would be kinder this year and the members were reminded to bring along cakes as usual, but this year’s table would also include some plants for sale. The Launceston Show at the end of July was discussed, and our Corporate Entry is now virtually completed and everyone who has seen it was very happy with the results of the team’s creativity. On July 27 we have our trip to Stertz to see the ballet, and car sharing was arranged. Helen Naylor reminded us that our next meeting on August 1 would be a talk on cyber security.
A long table was set out with flowers and greenery to be used in our practical session based on producing an arrangement using a cup and saucer. Helen Naylor then started by demonstrating how to produce an arrangement full of colour and beautifully shaped, which was then followed by Kate Sibborn showing a different approach, using just two colours and a looser design. It was then down to the ladies to produce their own creations using the materials provided, and there were some amazing results, all different and very colourful. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the evening, and some were surprised at how well they did. Helen and Kate were thanked for all their help.
The competition this month was for a ‘pretty teaspoon’ and was won by Gilly Crossley, with Victoria Anderssen 2nd and Chris Evans 3rd. The Raffle was won by Victoria Anderssen, all were congratulated.
Fun on the Green Day — Saturday, July 6, dawned wet and windy, but fortune smiled after lunch for Altarnun’s “Fun on the Green” day, even with some sunshine. The WI Table selling cakes and plants did brisk business, selling all the cakes and most of the plants. Thank you to all who baked and all who bought.
Dobwalls
United Church
On Saturday, July 20, there will be a cream team at Dobwalls United Church from 2pm.
On Sunday, July 21, there will be morning service from 9.30am.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer will be held in St Melor’s Church on Monday and Wednesday from 10am.
On Sunday, July 21, there will be evensong from 6.30pm.
St Paul’s Church
There will be Methodist Communion in St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross, on Sunday, July 21, from 9.15am.
Messy Church at Rilla Mill Retreat Centre will start at 3pm.
Community Speed Watch
It has been reported that following interest at Minions, the police have approved two sites, with an additional site at Upton Cross. They are looking for additional volunteers — each session lasts one hour. If you are interested in volunteering, contact group co-ordination Derris Watson at [email protected]
1st Linkinhorne Scout Group
The Beavers learnt how to safely light fires and learn what sort of wood to use, and then toasted marshmallows over their fires. Another night they went litter picking on Foredown.
Congratulations to Akela (Cheryl Piper) who was presented with her 25 year long service certificate. The other groups have been in the woods also fire lighting and hiked across the moors too.
Carnival and Summer Fayre
This Saturday, July 20, the carnival entrants to assemble at 12.30pm in the usual Rillaton field at the Callington end of the village to process at 1pm through the village to Parson’s Meadow for the Summer Fayre at 2pm and led from the village hall by Launceston Town Band.
There will be the usual Model Raft Race and Duck Race and plenty of stalls, games, BBQ, light refreshments, Candy Floss and Ice creams too. There will be an opportunity to sponsor a duck at the event for just £1 with prizes for winning ducks of £100, £50, £25, £10 and 20 £5. Fun for all the family.
Downderry
Summer Craft Fair
The Downderry Summer Craft Fair will be open daily from Friday, July 19, to Sunday, July 28.
Come to the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall (Main Road Downderry, PL11 3JX) and support the many talented crafters and buy some unique handmade pieces which you, your family and friends will love.
Doors are open from 10am to 6pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 10am to 4pm on all other days. Entry is free, all are welcome, including dogs on leads.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
On July 21 Connon Methodist Church’s Sunday service with Rev Robert and Marian Saunders will be held at 10am.
Looe
Riverside United Church
A Cornish choir service will be held at 6.30am on Sunday, July 21.
Featuring The Looe Valley Singers, Conductor Bronwen Tovey. Accompanist Christine Puckey.
Preacher will be Martin O'Connell.
Free entry with any cash donations to our Church repairs. Everyone very welcome.
Refreshments available, join us at RUC, The Quay West Looe.
St Ive
Parish church
The farewell service for Rev Becca Bell, will be held at St Ive Parish Church on Sunday, July 21, starting at 11.15am.
The Cluster Service will then be followed by a faith buffet lunch. All are welcome
The Greenshoots service will take place this month at Bealbury Methodist Chapel.
On Sunday, July 21, at 6pm, to be led by Julian Langston. All are welcome.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The communion service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, whatever your background or belief.