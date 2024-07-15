A long table was set out with flowers and greenery to be used in our practical session based on producing an arrangement using a cup and saucer. Helen Naylor then started by demonstrating how to produce an arrangement full of colour and beautifully shaped, which was then followed by Kate Sibborn showing a different approach, using just two colours and a looser design. It was then down to the ladies to produce their own creations using the materials provided, and there were some amazing results, all different and very colourful. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the evening, and some were surprised at how well they did. Helen and Kate were thanked for all their help.