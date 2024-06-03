In her vote of thanks to the Saltash Video Group (formerly Saltash Cine Group), long standing supporter for over 50 years, Sue Hooper said that the whole evening was a merry-go-round of history, fun, laughter and nostalgia. Sue thanked the small team that has kept the Saltash Video Club running for many decades – (Alan and Sheila Barrett, Gerald Dinnis and Anne-Marie Turner). Sue added that without their joint commitment to the documenting and recording of Saltash and further afield events, there would be nothing to celebrate and remember of all the wonderful community occasions - for this Sue said we were all truly grateful.