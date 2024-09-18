Chilsworthy
The Village monthly Coffee Morning for September was held on Thursday 5th in the Social Club. Thank you to Lesley Coxon and John Cleave for hosting this month.
The Local Arrangement service at the Methodist Chapel on Sunday 8th was led by Ruth Bealing and Karen Shepherd. Karen gave the welcome and Ruth read verses from the Bible.
We worshipped the Lord by singing:
There is a higher throne
Speak O Lord
Great is the darkness
and We have a Gospel to proclaim.
The singing was led by Christine Tratt and Sandra Shepherd playing the keyboards and with Pamela Newton, Avril Glessing and John Cleave as vocalists. Prayers of intercession were led by Karen. The lesson was read by Sue Banks.
Ruth gave an interesting PowerPoint presentation on literacy, showing that many hundreds of years ago, people suffered in their endeavours to translate the Bible from Latin into English.
Mary Care spoke on the benefits of literacy. The closing prayers were by Karen. Tea and coffee were served after the service.
Our new Superintendent Circuit Minister, Rev Meg Slingo led her first service at Chilsworthy Methodist Chapel on Sunday, September 15.
Karen Shepherd highlighted notices for the week and welcomed everyone to the service of Holy Communion.
We worshipped the Lord by singing:
To God be the glory
I will call upon the Lord
Great is the Lord
Living Lord
and Open the eyes of my heart Lord.
The singing was led by Dionne Bere on the keyboard and Mark Shepherd on guitar and with Geoff Broome as vocalist. The lessons were read by Lesley Coxon and Ros Watson.
The Holy Communion was administered by Rev Slingo and Karen Shepherd, with Mary Care acting as Communion Steward. The tech desk was operated by Tim Watson. Coffee and biscuits were shared after the service.
Coad’s Green
Coad’s Green W.I
Coad’s Green committee member, Pat Mallett, stepped up at very short notice when the speaker for the September meeting had to re-schedule. Pat is also a member of the County Federation Cookery and Craft committee and is often asked to run craft sessions but, usually, well in advance.
The aim for the evening was that all members should make a pin cushion. Pat gave a short explanation and laid out all the materials required, so that members could choose to make a butterfly, a heart or a conventional round pin cushion.
It was a very sociable activity. The group enjoyed the task and the company, as well as being able to take their handicrafts home. Pat was thanked by Rosemary O’Brien for organising such a creative and enjoyable evening.
President, Linda Willan, made it clear that Coad’s Green W.I. really appreciated the work and effort, especially as Pat and committee member, Alison Gribble, (a fellow member of the County Federation Cookery and Craft Committee), had two imminent cookery demonstrations, during the following week, entitled “Shall I Put an Air Fryer in My Trolley?”. The venues at Carnon Downs and Coad’s Green are always well supported by members from throughout the county.
Linda presented the business side of the evening with reminders of important dates for the diaries.
The re-launched group meeting, with Launceston, Lezant and Altarnun, will be held on Wednesday, September 25th
The next Farmers’ Market at Coad’s Green will be on Saturday, September 28 and Coad’s Green W.I. will be organising breakfasts.
The Annual Council Meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 23, at the Hall for Cornwall.
The Annual Coad’s Green Anniversary Dinner will be held on Thursday, October 24, at the Archers Arms in Lewannick.
Birthday flowers were presented to Alison Gribble and Julia Gaunt. Pat Mallett won the raffle.
The flower-of-the-month competition was won by Vivienne Daniel, with Christine Walters in second place and Carol Titcombe in third. Alison Gribble won the monthly competition, with Carol Titcombe taking second place and Jacky Stephens taking third.
Refreshments were provided by Celia Jennings and Christine Walters.
The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 9 at 7.30pm in the Coad’s Green Chapel Parlour when Cym Downing will be speaking about “ Memory Clinic”.
Liskeard
Liskeard Flower Club
A recent demonstration given by Tracy Johnson from Torquay entitled “Around the World in 80 minutes” was very interesting and informative.
The club travelled to Australia, Holland, India, Egypt, Artic, and France and Tracy produced some amazing arrangements accompanied by her own handmade accessories. A very skilful and talented artist. Each arrangement was raffled off at the end of the demonstration much to the delight of members attending.
The next meeting is on Thursday, October 3 starting at 2pm with the AGM followed at 2.30pm by the group’s own talented members producing their own arrangements. New and old members are very welcome to attend.
Further details from Brenda Bolton, Tel: 07714 684 344. Club Website: Liskeard-flower-club-weebly.com. Club Facebook: Liskeard & District Flower Arrangement Society.
St Ive
Unity Methodist of St Ive, will be holding their Harvest Festival celebration on Sunday, September 22, starting at 4pm with the service being led by Alan Libby, at the Village Hall. Followed by a Harvest Tea.
Donations for the Harvest display will be for Lighthouse Community Centre, Liskeard. All are welcome to come and share a time to celebrate Harvest.
At St Ive Parish Church a concert will be given by Callington Gospel Choir, on Saturday, September 28, starting at 7pm. Refreshments available. Come along to enjoy an evening of music.
A Macmillan coffee afternoon will be held at St Ive Parish Church on Sunday, October 13 from 2pm till 4pm. This event is shared between the Church and Unity Methodist congregations and friends.
Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir
A Grand Concert, long-delayed because of Covid, comes to St. Eustachius Church, Tavistock on Saturday, 28th September, at 7.00pm when Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir is able to extend a very warm welcome to Newquay Male Voice Choir to join them in Concert.
Compèred by Adrian Wilton, himself a singer, the choirs look forward to presenting a rich and varied programme of male voice singing with songs to appeal to everyone and even some in which to join.
Supporting Childrens’ Hospice South West, tickets (£10 for adults, under 14s free) for this exciting event are available online at www.tamarvalleymvc.com or from Book Stop (3 Market Street, Tavistock), from Tavistock Information Centre (Guildhall) or at the door by cash or card.
Trigg Morris
Aspiring Morris Dancers or Musicians would be welcome to meet Trigg Morris at an introductory evening on Friday, October 3. They can be introduced to Trigg Morris at a get together with some chat about the new season.
Any adults are welcome whether totally inexperienced or those with the knowledge, whichever you are you will not be pressed to have a go, that will be for later on. This is a no obligation session, when the group will be looking back at Trigg Morris’ history.
It will all start at 8pm at the Lanivet “One For All” Community Centre near Bodmin PL30 5HG. If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact; [email protected]