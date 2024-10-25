The carvings on the pew ends show in profile the heads of a number of mysterious characters, wearing a variety of unusual headdresses. One depicts a woman having her nose pecked by a bird, while another portrays a "green man" with luxuriant vegetation growing out of his mouth, and yet others show heads crowned with fruit and flowers. Were these just figures of the imagination of the anonymous wood carver or do they have some deeper significance? We'll probably never know, but Gabby has produced a variety of wonderful paintings showing how she believes the wood carver's subjects might have looked when viewed from the front and in full colour.