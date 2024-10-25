Tamar Valley
Walk and Talk Group
Tamar Valley National Landscape is offering weekly walks this autumn exploring the local area.
From October to December there will be walks each Monday, Wednesday and Thursday morning taking in river views, the Tamar Valley’s rich mining heritage and scenic woods.
There are two walk and talk groups, one offering ‘medium ability’ walks of around 1.5 hours over varied terrain and a social walking group offering wellbeing walks.
The free walks take in some of the most beautiful and scenic routes in the Tamar Valley, including Saltash, Gunnislake, the Bere Peninsula and River Tamar.
The organisers are encouraging people to spend more time in nature as the days shorten.
A spokesperson for the Tamar Valley National Landscape said: “Each week, our qualified walk leaders will help walkers to discover new routes in the Tamar Valley and beyond, or revisit old favourites. Most walks include a coffee stop part way round or at the end, and many walkers agree that the social aspect of their walk gives them a real lift, in addition to the physical benefits.”
The Saltash walk and talk group meets every Monday at 10:30am for two-hour walks around Churchtown Farm Nature Reserve, with great views across the rivers Tamar and Lynher, and Antony Passage or Burrator. The group will also explore the South West Coast Path, including walks around Fowey Estuary, Seaton Valley, Millendreath and Talland Bay.
Wednesday mornings, the Tamar Valley group is out enjoying the autumn colour in Luckett, Sydenham Damerel, Weir Quay, Calstock, Cotehele Quay, Buckland Monachorum and Cadsonbury. On November 13 they will be introducing the Meavy Circular; a new and beautiful walk along footpaths through the woods to Burrator Dam on to Yennadon Down.
Tamar and Bere wellbeing walks will explore routes on both side of the river including Weir Quay, Calstock, Bere Ferrers to Thorn Point, Harrowbarrow, Scrubtor, West Down and Double Waters with views over the Walkham and Tavy valleys, Greenscombe Woods, Magpie Bridge and Gunnislake riverside.
Booking is not necessary, for full details see: www.tamarvalley-nl.org.uk/discover-explore/walking/free-walk-groups
Altarnun
Women’s Institute
On Thursday, October 3, the president of Altarnun WI Kate Sibborn, welcomed twelve members and two visitors to the meeting.
She then introduced Megan Bass, a pupil at Launceston College, who used to live in Treween with her family and now lives in Bude. She was a member of Penpont Players drama group from a very young age and is now an active member of the Sterts Company.
Having seen an advertisement asking for volunteers to join other students on an expedition to a Ugandan school, Megan filled in the application straight away and after answering many questions was accepted, much to her delight. The hard work then began as all the students had to raise enough money to fund the trip and through several fund-raising activities and also taking on two part-time jobs, she raised enough to guarantee herself a place.
Along with 19 other students, Megan began the journey from Launceston via Gatwick, Entebbe and finally an eight-hour bus drive to Bunjakko School in Uganda. The school both educates and houses orphaned and under privileged children giving them the chance of a better future.
The students had taken with them several suitcases containing materials to be used to repair, improve and expand the school as well as personal items such as clothing, soaps, toothpaste etc plus toys which were distributed to young children when they visited an orphanage, a visit that had a profound effect on all the students.
While there all the students immersed themselves in the daily routine of the school, cooking, cleaning etcetera but also enjoying time with the children, learning about their culture through play and even trying out local music and dance.
There was time for a shopping trip to buy books for the school but also for souvenirs, some of which Megan brought to show us. Megan says she would go back tomorrow and will do should the chance arrive, and it was obvious that the experience had a life changing effect on all the students.
So well done to Megan for her presentation and to all the students for the work they have been doing in Uganda and thank you for a very enjoyable evening.
After Gwen Naylor gave a vote of thanks to Megan, the visitors left the meeting, and the business side of the meeting then took over.
The minutes of the last meeting were confirmed, and members were reminded that the ‘WI Carol Concert’ this year will be held at Lanhydrock on Friday, December 13, at 3pm. Admission is free but as places will be limited tickets must be applied for in advance.
The Altarnun WI Christmas Coffee Morning will be on Saturday, December 7, together with the draw for the Christmas Hamper. The date of our next meeting is Thursday, November 7, at 7.30pm in the Village Hall when we have a talk by Brian Farmer on the Moorland Distillery.
Finally, the Christmas Lunch has been booked on December 12 at The Kings Head. Menus will be available to select main courses in advance.
Lansallos
Church of St Ildierna
Well known local artist Gabby Schooling will be displaying in the Church of St Ildierna this week until November 1 some fascinating preliminary examples of her imaginative art work based on figures carved on the oak bench ends. Dated by expert dendrochronologists (tree ring counting) to the late 15th/early 16th century, the benches were fortunate to survive the great fire that caused so much damage in 2005 and proved that 500 year old oak can be almost as hard as iron and not easily burnt.
The carvings on the pew ends show in profile the heads of a number of mysterious characters, wearing a variety of unusual headdresses. One depicts a woman having her nose pecked by a bird, while another portrays a "green man" with luxuriant vegetation growing out of his mouth, and yet others show heads crowned with fruit and flowers. Were these just figures of the imagination of the anonymous wood carver or do they have some deeper significance? We'll probably never know, but Gabby has produced a variety of wonderful paintings showing how she believes the wood carver's subjects might have looked when viewed from the front and in full colour.
Gabby's colleague, Jenny Wallis, has also done considerable research into the history of a wall-mounted stone engraving in the church of a 17th century Elizabethan lady, Marjorie Smith, which she will have on display for perusal. Both Gabby and Jenny will be very interested to receive feed-back from visitors to their displays.
There are a few free parking slots outside the church gate for visitors to St Ildierna and a small cafe selling refreshments in the garden of Rosslyn, just over the road. Why not complete your visit with a stroll down the smugglers' path alongside the church to the beautiful Parson's Cove?
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, whatever your background or belief.
St Austell
Lions Club
The Lions Club of St Austell will be holding their next collection for Ukraine on Saturday, November 2.
This will be held from 10am to 11am at the St Mary's Church Car Park, St Blazey Gate.
Warm children's clothing will, with winter approaching, be well received. There are, however, no calls for adult clothing. Walking aids and in date medications will be welcomed, as will be sleeping bags.
Thank you for your continuing support. We hope to see you there.
Connon
Methodist Church
ON November 1 there will be ‘Food For Thought’ with Rev Robert Sanders at 9.30am.
On November 3 will be choice Sunday service at 10am.
There will then be Knit and Natter on November 4 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Torpoint
Women’s Institute
President Barbara Brimacombe welcomed everyone to the monthly meeting including our guest speaker David Ramsden who gave a talk on Climate and Ecological Crisis 'What's the fuss about'.
David is very passionate about this subject and went into great detail of how the climate depends on five facets. Multi year ice and permafrost, fertile soils, natural water cycles, healthy ecosystems, and a good balance in the atmosphere. David went into great depth with graphs and facts and figures. We came away realising that we all need to do our bit to help with Climate change. A very interesting talk.
Barbara reminded us all of the Christmas Craft Fayre at the Library on December 6 and she also went through the WI County News Magazine.
Competition, letter G: 1st Sandra Nicholson; 2nd Sue Hale; 3rd Carina Davis.
Flowers: 1st Heather Pullen; 2nd Joan Jones.
The next meeting will be on November 27 in St James Church Hall at 7.30pm when the talk will be about South East Cornwall Search and Rescue. All visitors are welcome.
Dobwalls
Dobwalls United Church
Holy Communion will be on Sunday, November 3, at 9.30am.
On Tuesday, November 5, Warm Space will be available from 10am.
The Knit & Knatter group will then meet on Thursday, November 7, at 2pm.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer will be held on Monday and Wednesday at 10am in St Melor’s Church.
The All Saints Evensong will ve held at 6.30pm on Sunday, November 3.
St Paul’s Church
An All Age Service will be held in St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross, on Sunday, November 3, at 10am.
Parish Hall
Apple Day was held at the Parish Hall in Upton Cross on the 5th October was very successful and enjoyable as usual. The Caradon Orchard Group processed 400 litres of juice for people during the day and if you missed the pressing and have apples to juice you can always join the group and hire out smaller equipment to use at home. Contact Carol Horsington [email protected] or 07779 620456.
Carol expresses her thanks to everyone who supported the event, donated raffle prizes and first aider Carol Hewart and those who help on the day. Results of the competitions were: How many apples in the jar - there were 58 and the closest guess was Ronnnie with 61, closely followed by Ros Twinn with 54. The Longest Apple Peel - 1st was Rose Archer with 110cm, followed by Pete Bousfield with 108 cm.
Thanks also to those members of the school PTA who served refreshments, also the pasties from the Caradon Inn. New this year were the Tamar Dowsers who helped those who wanted to try the art of dowsing with hope they will return again next year. A very successful day so look out for next year’s date in a future Link Magazine which can be purchased at Trevallicks, Minions Shop and the Caradon Inn shop.
The allotments annual general meeting will take place on Saturday, November 2, in the Parish Hall, Upton Cross at 11am.
Stara Woods
The Working Bees will meet as usual at 10am at the entrance.
Archives
Members will be on hand in the committee room of Rilla Mill Village Hall on Monday, November 4, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.