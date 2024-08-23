We then presented eight quilts to The Linus Project which members have made for donation to children in care or in hospital. Before serving tea and cakes we drank cider or apple juice brought from our recent visit to Hayward Farm at St Mabyn. As usual the tables were brimming with good food, both sweet and savoury, as we congratulated ourselves on having the meeting indoors for the first time instead of in the garden, because it rained heavily all afternoon.