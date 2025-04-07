Cawsand Bay
Sailing Club
The Cawsand Bay sailing club held their AGM and presentation of awards at a social evening held at The Old Ship Inn in Cawsand.
Retiring Commodore Mark Lentell was re-elected and after the formal annual general meeting he presented the awards for the 2024 sailing season.
The Wake Up Series was won by Finlay Morgan, 2nd Paddy Carney and 3rd Peter Grzelinski.
The Cawsand Bay Cup for the Sunday Series was won by Ian Turpitt with crew Penny Knowles, 2nd was Paddy Carney and 3rd Peter Grzelinski. The slow mono category was won by Robin Davis.
The Burnham Challenge Cup for the Thursday Series was won by Finlay Morgan, 2nd were Ian Turpitt and Penny Knowles, 3rd was Benjamin Morgan. The slow mono category was won by Robin Davis.
The Commodore’s Points Cup for the Summer Series was won by Finlay Morgan, 2nd were Ian Turpitt and Penny Knowles, and 3rd were Andrew Molloy and Phil Holmes. Robin Davis won the slow mono category.
The William Henry Dean Trophy (1st fast Mono in the Regatta) was won by Guy Pearson, 2nd were Ian Turpitt and Penny Knowles and 3rd were Andrew Molloy and Phil Holmes.
The Galloway Trophy (Autumn Series) was won by Peter Grzelinski, 2nd were Andrew Molloy and Phil Holmes and 3rd were Richard Deverson and Penny Knowles. Robin Davis won the slow mono category.
The Fort Picklecombe Boatel Challenge Cup (Best Junior including all races) was won by Benjamin Morgan.
The Chris Withington Single Handed Trophy was won by Finlay Morgan.
The Langdon Memorial Trophy (Best Points for 3 Major Series) was won by Ian Turpitt and Penny Knowles who scored 42 points, 2nd was Finlay Morgan who scored 58, 3rd was Peter Grzelinski who scored 90.
The Drake Cup for the most improvement, went to William Lentell.
The Capsize Trophy was awarded to Anthony Smith .
The Persistent Oar was awarded to Demetri Wetzell.
The Brian Jones Memorial Trophy for best slow mono category, was presented by Philly Jones to Robin Davis.
The Clubman Trophy, was awarded jointly to Lynda Grzelinski and Trish Guthrie for their services to the club.
Lanreath
Football Club
Lanreath Football Club 150 Draw for March, results: 1st prize, Leon Wilson-Brown £30; 2nd prize, Ron Haley £20; 3rd prize, Kate Esden £10.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Weekday service - Mondays at 10am.
Sunday, April 13 — Palm Sunday Holy Communion at 11am. Also, History Group Talk at St Melor’s by Andrew Doney at 2.30pm. All welcome.
St Paul’s Church
Sunday, April 13 — Palm Sunday Informal Worship at 10am.
Christians Together
Did you know that Christians Together in Linkinhorne can provide you with two free breakfasts a month?
Messy Church
This has been running since February 2022 and has moved to every third Saturday morning monthly from 9.30am to noon. So instead of sharing a meal of Shepherd’s Pie, or pizza there are all varieties of eggs, except fried, with bacon, croissants, toast etc.
Eat together at about 10.15am, between times of craft, games and other activities on a Christian theme, e.g on Easter Saturday, Claire, the families worker for the Callington Cluster of Churches will be attending to help folk make an Easter garden. You don’t have to join in these activities, there is plenty of space to just sit and chat over coffee or tea. No booking needed. For more information please contact Maxine Browne on 01579 362611.
Cross Link Centre
Meet and East takes place in the Cross Link Centre in Upton Cross next to St Paul’s Church, on the fourth Sunday of every month from 10am to 11am.
Breakfast consists of croissants, pastries, toast with lots of mouth watering toppings plus tea and coffee. Also sharing favourite hymns, Christian songs or parables from the Bible.
Share your favourite hymn and please let the Brian and Michelene Norris (01579 363515) know your choice so that the words and music can be available. Look out for the poster outside each venue for dates when the breakfast will take place.
Women’s Institute
The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 9, at 7.30pm at the Parish Hall in Upton Cross when the Speaker will be Michael Stephens with his talk on ‘Bulbs for every month’.
Film Night
Please note that this event will take place a week earlier than usual on Saturday, April 12, from 7pm for 7.30pm, when Rene Zellweger stars in JUDY (PG13), the story of the Judy Garland. Cost involved.
Welcome to bring own nibbles and drinks, but tea, coffee and cake will be available.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The next committee meeting will take place on Thursday, April 10, at 7pm.
Easter family prize bingo will take place on Saturday, April 12, doors open at 6.30pm for eyes down at 7pm. There will be a raffle and refreshments available. To book a table contact Julia Bath on 07580 255001.
Parish council
The next meeting will take place on Monday, April 14, at the Parish Hall in Upton Cross at 7.30pm.
Parish hall
A coffee morning will take place in the Parish Hall at Upton Cross on Tuesday, April 15, from 10.30am to noon.
St Ive
Parish church
Lent Lunch, will take place in the church on Friday, April 11, from noon till 2pm.
Come along and enjoy the homemade soups, bread with cheese and crackers.
A concert will be given by The Polperro Fisherman's Choir, also The Polperro Wreckers, at St Ive Parish Church on Friday, April 11, starting at 7pm.
Entry by donation, including a pasty. All are welcome.
St Ive Unity Methodist
The morning service will be led by Rev Stuart Reed, with Holy Communion. Starting at 10.30am. At St Ive Village Hall on Sunday, April 13. Light refreshments to follow the service. All are welcome.
Connon
Methodist Church
April 12, coffee morning from 10am to noon in aid Mount Edgecombe Hospice and Connon Chapel with homemade cakes and plant stalls.
The Sunday service on April 13 with Biddy Bishop at 10am.
Dobwalls
United Church
Sunday, April 13 — 9.30am morning service.
Thursday, April 17 — 2pm Knit & Knatter.
Saturday, April 19 — 2pm Cream Tea.
Callington
Rotary Club
A vital new community health initiative is launching in Callington this month, as the first of several public access defibrillators is installed under the Tamar Valley Community Defibrillator Scheme. This community-driven project is led by Callington Rotary, supported by Callington Lions, and other local charities, with the goal of expanding life-saving resources throughout the local area.
The first defibrillator, generously funded by The Cornwall Bakery, will go live on Wednesday, April 10. It is located on the building opposite the security office near the Bakery shop, and will be accessible 24/7. In an emergency, callers to 999 will be provided with the exact location and access code if this unit is the nearest available.
“This is a significant step towards improving community health and emergency response in Callington,” said a spokesperson for the scheme. “With more units planned for the area, we are working to ensure this life-saving equipment is readily available when it’s needed most.”
The initiative is run entirely as a charity, and ongoing community support is vital. In addition to the defibrillator rollout, Basic Life Support training, including how to use a defibrillator, will soon be offered at Callington Town Hall. There will be a small fee to cover equipment use and contribute to the continued maintenance of the defibrillators.
How to help: Local residents and businesses are encouraged to get involved, whether through donations, spreading awareness, or attending training sessions.
Like and follow the Rotary Club’s page to keep up with further information and news.
Youth Club
The trustees of Callington Youth Project Group are appealing for donations to help buy the building they currently lease.
The group which was established in late 2021 is running out of time and has just until the end of April to find the funding needed.
Paul Carey, chair of CYPG said: “If we can secure ownership of the building, we can concentrate on obtaining running costs and run more sessions. We will have the opportunity to refurbish the upper floors and convert them to four flats, which we could let you young adults in their first jobs, thus providing a stable income for the charity.”
The Vault opened a year ago and is currently used twice a week for drop-in sessions for young people aged 13 to 21 years which have proved popular.
The youth project was set up after the founding trustees realised there was a lack of facilities for young people in Callington, especially those that tend to not engage with the more organised activities.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast. The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk