Rame Peninsula
Male Voice Choir
The Rame Peninsula Male Voice Choir has been singularly honoured by a double invitation to present the choral accompaniment at two memorial services celebrating the life of Sir Richard Carew-Pole.
The Kingsand-based choir performed in December at a thanksgiving service for the baronet at St Germans and have now been asked to sing at a memorial service in Truro Cathedral on Thursday May 8 (2pm). They will also perform at a London service celebrating his life in St James's Church, Piccadilly, on June 4 (3pm).
Sir Richard died at his home, Antony House, on December 1, a day short of his 86th birthday. He had proved a moving force in establishing The Tate St Ives and The Eden project.
The choir, under Liskeard-based musical director Jonathan Lewsey, and accompanist Liz Sidebotham, from Quethiock, won the Queen's Award in 2018 for their charitable work in 2018. They celebrate their 50th anniversary next year.
Liskeard
Young Farmers’ Club
Members of Liskeard’s Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) rolled up their sleeves to help out at Corserv Care’s The Echo Centre.
Volunteers brought all the tools, equipment and vehicles needed to make short work of tough tasks in the centre’s garden.
With a greenhouse due to arrive soon, the young farmers cleared vegetation and removed a large concrete platform so that another area can be reseeded with grass.
The Echo Centre is a day opportunity centre for people with physical disabilities and is managed by Corserv Care. Around 30 people with a range of neurological conditions such as MS, Parkinson’s and Stroke currently attend throughout the week, taking part in activities to support their rehabilitation and their physical and mental wellbeing.
Team leader Lorna Searle said: “We are so very grateful to the Young Farmers Club for giving up their time on a Sunday and for their hard work. Thanks too to Hugh Pendray of Looe Valley Rotary for suggesting the working party.
“Clients at the centre are really looking forward to being able to use the new greenhouse provided by Liskeard Rotary Club. After some success with summer veg last year, we’re excited about all the other things we’ll be able to grow, and extending the growing season.”
Club leader with Liskeard YFC John Wills said: “First and foremost, we like to help other groups because Liskeard Young Farmers is itself a charity. Each year the chair and secretary will select outside charities to support: we’re currently fundraising for the Farming Community Network and the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
“We’ve had good weather today and many hands make light work. We were aware of the centre, but we weren’t entirely sure of its role within the community and what goes on here, so it’s been good to find out more.”
Saltash
Library Hub
Spring Biowatch is being launched at Saltash Town Council Library Hub on Thursday, March 20, at 11am.
The event includes a presentation Making Space for Nature by Cormac Urban Ranger Kelley Strange who works across East Cornwall, and Manager Melissa Ralph. Local Sustrans project officer Ashlea will also be supporting the launch.
An Autumn/Winter Biowatch update by Dr James Buckley from the University of Plymouth School of Biological and Marine Services is also planned, as well as an updated on the ongoing work at Tincombe Park by Friends of Tincombe Park Chair, James Jenkins.
The Biowatch event will be followed by a guided walk around Tincombe Park which has recently received updated signage and interpretation boards for the Park thanks to Urban Green Shoots funding.
St Ive
Church
Lent Lunches will take place in the church on Friday, March 28, and Friday, April 11, from noon till 2pm.
Come along and enjoy the home made soups, bread with cheese and crackers.
On Mothering Sunday, March 30, there will be a United Service held at St Ive Parish Church. A time over tea/coffee and chat will follow after the service. All are welcome.
A concert will be given by The Polperro Fisherman's Choir, also The Polperro Wreckers, at St Ive Parish Church on Friday, April 11, starting at 7pm.
Entry by donation, including a pasty. All are welcome.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
March 30 — Sunday Service with Rev Tim Wilkinson at 10am.
Dobwalls
United Church
Sunday, March 30 — 9.30am Mothering Sunday family service.
Tuesday, April 1 — 11am, Warm Space.
Coad’s Green
Women’s Institute
President, Linda Willan, introduced speaker, Sarah Bradley, to teach members the intricacies of macrame.
Birthday flowers were presented to Rosemary O’ Brien, Margaret Hopes and Linda Willan. Vicky Fuge won the draw.
Linda Willan won the monthly competition with Alison Gribble in second place and Vivienne Daniel in third. Linda also won the flower-of-the-month competition, with Vivienne in second place and Alison in third
Refreshments were served by Anne Parsons and Rosemary O’Brien.
Linkinhorne
St Melor's Church
Weekday service on Mondays — morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, March 30 — Mothering Day, morning prayer at 11am.
St Paul's Church
No service, but join the United Mothering Sunday Service at Stoke Climsland Church
Rilla Mill Village Hall
A great evening was enjoyed on Saturday, March 15, which was organised by committee member, Julia Bath when 60 people were entertained by Rob Barratt who delighted the audience with his comical poetry.
An interval was taken to enjoy the great variety of delicious refreshments and a raffle was held. Many thanks to Sue Davies for her scrumptious cakes, to Sandy Dale for her help in the kitchen and Ian Bath for organising the raffle.
Thanks to all those who gave raffle prizes and helped in any way, and to all those who attended to help raise over £400 for hall funds.
The next event is the Easter Bingo on April 12, doors open at 6.30pm for eyes down at 7pm.
1st Linkinhorne Scout Group
The Beaver Colony have made bows and arrows, DIY projectors and visited Pentiddy Woods.
The Cub Pack have done one word stories and also written short stories of their own. The older members of the group have been to the woods and star gazing on the moors. Report by Sarah Doney, PRO.
Linkkinhorne Parish Hall, Upton Cross
HEARTWOOD - All the way from North America!
This singing group will be appearing in the Parish Hall on Sunday, March 30, with a workshop and story telling musical, "The Well Tree."
The workshop will take place from 2.30pm to 4.30pm with a shared meal (optional). The Well Tree 7pm to 9pm approx.
Looe
Riverside United Church
Our Café @ Riverside commences again soon with all proceeds to repair our Church Roof.
Sunday, April 6 — 11am Service with M Pellow.
Sunday, April 13 — 11am Palm Sunday with D Hart.
Friday, April 18 — Evening Tenebrae Service.
Everyone is welcome to come along, dogs on leads and refreshments available.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Callington
The Mustard Seed Evangelical Church
The World Day of Prayer Service for the Callington area was held on Friday, March 7, at The Mustard Seed Evangelical Church, Callington, when people from our town and village churches came together to worship, pray and celebrate using the material prepared by women from The Cook Islands.
The collection raised £131.
Thanks to our hosts, everyone who came, took part and prepared the lovely lunch giving us all time to share fellowship and food. Here are some of the ladies who took part in the service.