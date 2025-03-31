Liskeard
Lions Club
An Open Evening for what will be the newly-named Saltash Tamar Lions Club is set to take place at Ashtorre Rock on May 12 at 8pm, providing an opportunity for potential members to learn more about the Lions and how they can get involved.
The club will be open to both men and women, encouraging people from all walks of life to take part in charitable and community-focused activities.
For more information, contact either John Higgins on 0345 833 9758 or Emma Burnard on 0345 833 9569.
Callington
Callington Singers
The Callington Singers will be holding their Spring Concert on Saturday May 3 at the Rock Methodist Chapel in Yelverton.
The concert starting at 7.30pm will feature works by Mendelssohn, Fauré, Vaughan Williams and Brückner, and some more contemporary works by Lauridsen and Whitacre.
Now the group of 40 singers meets each Thursday at 7.30pm at Callington Primary School to rehearse, under the musical direction of Sarah Gard. They are in need of new singers especially tenors and basses. One singer has turned 87 and still sings regularly with the group.
Connon
Methodist Church
April 4 — Food for Thought with Rev Robert Saunders at 9.30am (bacon baps.)
April 6 — Sunday service with Rev Janet Park at 10am.
April 7 — Knit and Natter from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Lanreath
Village hall
Amenities Bingo Evening was held on Wednesday, April 9, at Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open 6.30pm. Eyes down 7.30pm.
Full house prizes include baskets of fruit/chicken/meat dinners. Also first and second line prizes, money game, raffle. Tea/coffee interval or bar facilities available.
Do come and join us all monies raised goes back into the community.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Weekday service — Mondays at 10am.
Sunday, April 6 — Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul’s Church
St Paul's, Upton Cross, Sunday, April 6 — All Age Service at 10am.
Women’s Institute
Our March meeting was an in-house affair when our member Margaret Lock shared with us photographs of another of her cruise ships to the north.
This time it was a 14 day trip to the Northern Cape and Spitzbergen in July and August 2023. The scenery was spectactular, although sadly the prevalence of fog during the trip restricted what she was able to show us, or indeed herself! On the other hand, as it was summer there was no night, which was quite disorientating .
A visit to Tromso cathedral was a highlight, as was the Atlantic highway, a road in the ocean and a visit to a reindeer farm. I knew nothing about Spitsbergen until her talk. It is home to 3,000 polar bears although she did not see any. That was probably a good thing, to live on the island a resident needs to have a gun and know how to use it. A "safe" zone is clearly marked out on maps.
The houses have to be built above ground, not to protect themselves from the bears so much as from permafrost, to preserve temperatures indoors and out. Where we might look along a road and see rows of parked cars, in Spitsbergen it is rows of snowmobiles! This was a really interesting glimpse into how people live in other parts of the world. Sue Morton gave the vote of thanks.
Our business section was quite short, although we were able to plan a couple of meals out. Mavis Macleod won the raffle, Marion Turner the posy and Margaret the competition.
As the clocks change at the end of the month, from April we will be going back to meeting on Wednesday evenings at 7.30pm. Our April meeting will be on the 9th April when Michael Stephens will be talking to us about "Bulbs for every month."
Stara Woods
The Working Bees will meet as usual at 10am to continue their work in the woods.
Table Top Sale
This will take place in the Parish Hall at Upton Cross from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
Torpoint
Women’s Institute
President Barbara Brimacombe welcomed everyone to the meeting including our guest speaker Simon Dell who's talk was about women in the Police Force.
He wrote a book called 'The Fair Arm of the Law' 10 years ago, which was 100 years since the police women were formed. Back in the late 1800s and early 1900s if women were arrested the policeman's wife had to look after themli. When the suffragettes were formed by Emeline Pankhurst they were not treated well by the police. When the First World War broke out in 1914 and the men went to fight, women were tasked with doing all the jobs that the men had been doing, so consequently living away from home they worked in the munitions factories and were vulnerable. Former suffragettes became Special Constables. A woman called Nina Boyle started women's patrols and went on to form the Women's Police Volunteers in 1914. Edith Smith was the first police woman to be paid. The Women's Auxiliary Police Corps was formed in 1939. Joan Squire was a police woman in Devon in 1947 and she dealt with any thefts of women's under garments. A very interesting talk and we were all pleased to hear that the women police of today are treated as equal and valued as their male counterparts.
Two reminders were given out about stalls.
We are doing a coffee morning at Torpoint Cornerstone Church on the 5th July from 9.30-11.30. On the 19th of July is the Torpoint Lion's Summer Fayre at the Football club.
Subscriptions need to be paid next month.
Competitions — Letter K: 1st Sandra Nicholson, 2nd Jean Morgan, 3rd Carina Davis. Flower of the month: 1st Jean Morgan, 2nd Sandy Luscombe.
The next meeting will be held on April 23 in the Church Hall at 7.30PM. Everyone is welcome.
Dobwalls
United Church
Thursday, April 3 — 2.00pm Knit & Knatter.
Sunday, April 6 — 9.30am Holy Communion.
Trevelmond
Chapel
Trevelmond Easter Fayre at the Chapel and Community Rooms, Saturday, April 5, 10am to noon.
To include tea/coffee, bacon baps, cake stall, plants and the sale of potatoes for the Spud Bucket Challenge.
St Ive
Parish church
United morning service on Sunday, April 6, at St Ive Parish Church, starting at 11.15am. All are welcome.
Lent Lunch, the third and last one will take place in the church on Friday, April 11, from noon to 2pm. Come along and enjoy the home made soups, bread with cheese and crackers.
A concert will be given by The Polperro Fisherman's Choir, also The Polperro Wreckers, at St Ive Parish Church on Friday, April 11, starting at 7pm.
Entry by donation, including a pasty. All are welcome.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA. Refreshments are available from 9.45am.
The morning service starts at 10.30am and is followed by a bring-and-share lunch. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Liskeard
Flower Club
Our demonstrator in March was Danielle Stephens-Rickard from Bodmin who gave a delightful demonstration entitled “Surprise!”. She produced five lovely arrangements using a huge variety of flowers. Each arrangement was raffled off at the end of the demonstration much to the delight of the members attending.
Our next Floral meeting will be held on Thursday, April 10, at 2pm at the Dobwalls Football Club, Lantoom Way, Dobwalls, Liskeard PL14 4FL. This will be a demonstration by Janet Ward from Holsworthy entitled “Easter Inspirations”. New and old members are very welcome to attend. Visitors £5.
Further details from Brenda Bolton on 07714 684344.
Club website: Liskeard-flower-club-weebly.com
Club Facebook: Liskeard & District Flower Arrangement Society.