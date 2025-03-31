He wrote a book called 'The Fair Arm of the Law' 10 years ago, which was 100 years since the police women were formed. Back in the late 1800s and early 1900s if women were arrested the policeman's wife had to look after themli. When the suffragettes were formed by Emeline Pankhurst they were not treated well by the police. When the First World War broke out in 1914 and the men went to fight, women were tasked with doing all the jobs that the men had been doing, so consequently living away from home they worked in the munitions factories and were vulnerable. Former suffragettes became Special Constables. A woman called Nina Boyle started women's patrols and went on to form the Women's Police Volunteers in 1914. Edith Smith was the first police woman to be paid. The Women's Auxiliary Police Corps was formed in 1939. Joan Squire was a police woman in Devon in 1947 and she dealt with any thefts of women's under garments. A very interesting talk and we were all pleased to hear that the women police of today are treated as equal and valued as their male counterparts.