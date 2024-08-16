Stoke Climsland
Stoke Climsland Show
Well, the muggy, mizzly, Cornish weather did nothing to dampen the spirits of the exhibitors and visitors at The 2024 Stoke Climsland Show.
The Show was opened by this year’s president Dr David Price. In an emotional opening address, he highlighted the community spirit that the Show engenders. He thanked our chair, Mr Derek Ross, for all his hard work over the past 10 years and acknowledged all the support he has received from Alison, his wife.
It was lovely to see so many new faces, including tiny babies, as well as those who have become part of the fabric of “The Show” over the years. A new generation of show goers as well as old stalwarts. I noticed more walking aids in use than ever before – it’s brilliant to see how much effort people make to get out to enjoy everything the Show has to offer. It felt like a proper community get together and everyone was making the most of it, accompanied by the uplifting sound of Callington Town Band.
Gardening conditions have been challenging this year, but despite this, there was an extensive and impressive display of fruit, vegetables and blooms. Some surprises included white, heritage carrots, stripey tomatoes, wild strawberries and a curly squash. One hardened gardener and committee member described this year’s Marquee contents as “different”. It certainly generated a lot of interest with more than 300 people having a good look around.
There was an impressively wide-range of talent on show in the art and craft classes. There was a delightful patchwork hare, a hand turned Ash bowl, a felted owl and sea birds, a courgette chameleon and so much more. The adult and children’ s art and photography displays were really busy this year. I overheard people exclaim, amongst other things, – “wow!”, “look at that!”, “that’s so clever”, “that’s brilliant!”,” Wish I could paint like that!” A clear sign how much people appreciate the artist’s efforts.
Of course, it’s not just about the taking part, but also the winning. Some notable Cup winners this year include Ros Hardy and her family winning five cups, including most points in show and family with most entries – 112! Nicola and Stephen Pryor won four, including for wine, beer and cider. Edah Joll won three cups for her baking and preserves, and young Grace Moore won three for her beautiful writing and creative work. Other winners who were best in their classes are Masie Gardiner in the children’s classes, Gail Kirkpatrick for her photography, Derek Ross and David Hancox for their flowers and potatoes who won two.
Stoke Climsland Show 2024 prize giving. (Picture: Rob Stewart)
The incredible afternoon teas, held in the Old School seemed busier than ever, but thanks to the generous donations of delicious, home make cakes and scones, there was no risk of them running out.
Evening entertainment, arranged by the Sports and Social Club featured “PorkChop and a Cider Banjo” a Cornish take on folk and bluegrass with a unique brand of humour. They, along with the bar, generated a really lively atmosphere and got any weary legs stomping — what a great way to round off the day.
This report would not be complete without a huge thank you to all those who came and supported the Show. Whether it’s by exhibiting, enjoying looking around the marquee, Parish Hall and Old School at all the displays, buying raffle tickets, afternoon teas, visiting the stalls and bar, or if you’re involved in organising, car parking, donating cakes, serving teas, or quite possibly a bit of everything.
As Dr Price said, so many of the village amenities contribute to making it such a success - Parish Hall, Old School, Sports and Social Club, the Primary School entries, as well as the Church Service on the Green on Sunday. The Show really does bring the whole community together. Long may it last.
Altarnun
Parish council
The August Altarnun Parish Council meeting was relatively short and sweet. Only two planning applications required councillors agreeing consultee comments in support of both. The first was for a temporary dwelling to be sited on land north west of Carne Manor to allow a young family to be on hand to manage their recently inherited, time intensive farming enterprise. The second was a retrospective application for listed building consent for a complete re roof with rag slate at Treween Cottage, the work having been completed in June 2024 and seemingly to a good standard.
Having promised action after July’s general election at last month’s meeting, Cornwall councillor Adrian Parsons was clearly quick off the mark, and advised that he secured a meeting with our new MP, Ben Maguire at Lewannick Village Hall on August 9 to thrash out the way forward for the A30 safety improvements and impose local wishes for a scheme that did not force traffic to use our villages as rat runs. Most of the relevant parish council chairs and officials were in attendance and it remains to be seen how attentive and ultimately supportive our new representative at Westminster will be.
On a sad note the meeting heard that parish council funds had to be used to repair vandalism at the Altarnun village bus shelter. This is certainly not the first case of such meaningless activity; the parish cemetery and public conveniences have previously been targeted. Any information that anyone may have as to the perpetrator or background circumstances, would be very mush welcomed. Please have a word with any of the councillors or the clerk.
As we are always positive and reflect all the good things that happen in the parish, we were absolutely delighted to hear the Altarnun Fun Day held in July raised £1,003. Cllr Craig Dowler expressed his hearty congratulations to the main organisers, Roy and Ann Rider and wished them well for next year’s event!
In conclusion to the meeting it was confirmed the next parish council meeting will be held on September 4 at 7.30pm in Altarnun Village Hall. All are very welcome.
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
A mystery awaited members — only the president, Verna, knew where the group would be going for the summer meeting — a closely guarded secret! Meeting at 1pm on a beautifully sunny day, 32 members boarded the coach. Lots of guessing at each junction taken, but the road to the North coast became the route. Arriving at the beautiful Trenance gardens, there was plenty to keep us busy — a look around the Victorian cottages, tea and cake in the café, a sniff of the pretty roses and a walk around the lake. Soon it was time to climb aboard again — more mystery to come.
We reached Newquay bus station and were given two hours to explore at leisure — it was later reported that many activities had taken place: plenty of eating, people watching, charity shop purchasing, coast path exploring, marvelling at the surfers and enjoying the fabulous Cornish seaside scenery. There was no shortage of ways to while away the evening and it was soon time to return. A coach rendition of Happy Birthday was sung to those celebrating this month: Frances Tucker, Cherry Woodhouse and Mary Wyatt.
Our next meeting will be on Wednesday, September 11, Pamela Vass will be speaking about the Story of the South West Suffragettes. Visitors and new members welcome, 7.15pm at Millennium House.
Dobwalls
United Church
Morning service at Dobwalls United Church will be at 9.30am on Sunday, August 25.