It was lovely to see so many new faces, including tiny babies, as well as those who have become part of the fabric of “The Show” over the years. A new generation of show goers as well as old stalwarts. I noticed more walking aids in use than ever before – it’s brilliant to see how much effort people make to get out to enjoy everything the Show has to offer. It felt like a proper community get together and everyone was making the most of it, accompanied by the uplifting sound of Callington Town Band.