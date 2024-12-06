A YOUNG jewellery maker with a good business head on her shoulders is making an impression.
There are lots of talented craftspeople in Callington, says Lions Club member Hayley Patton – but Mika Pedrick stands out.
“At just eight years old, Mika makes beautifully crafted jewellery and gifts. She serves her customers with a cheeky grin - once she peers over the top of her stall which is almost as tall as herself!
“Mika has a determined nature and she does her own stock ordering, packaging designs and even keeps track of her own accounts.
“Her family members are well known for their local charity work, and Mika also supporting local charities and organisations with raffle prizes for their events, actively seeking out those looking for donations.”