St Austell
St Austell Lions will be holding their next collection for Ukraine on Saturday, June 1, between 10am and 11am at the Car Park of St Mary's Church, St Blazey Gate.
Items particularly requested include babies' new born clothing, nappies, baby food and formula milk, ladies' sanitary products, personal hygiene products, medical and associated items and paracetamol.
We look forward to seeing you there!
St Austell Methodist Circuit
The Rev Paul Benney, Superintendent Minister for St Austell Methodist Circuit said: “Like many readers (I suspect), I am a Radio 4 addict. There is always something new to learn about! One of the threads many have been enthralled by is Dr Michael Mosley’s series called “Just one thing”. In 15 minutes, he talks about lifestyle changes which will improve physical, mental or even spiritual health. (BBC Sounds is a great source of these!)
“We learnt that walking backwards in a safe environment even for a few minutes a day improves mental strength and uses a different set of muscles. Consume beetroot or its juice for brain health; skipping, eating flax seed or an apple a day, get an early night, monitor exercise, take vitamin D or… be kind! A volunteer is invited to use the idea for one week and their feelings are discussed at the end. How wonderful! Have I adopted any of these great ideas…? Not really… but some of the studies have rung bells with how I already live…
“This week we learnt that poetry reading, especially aloud, helps lower anxiety, and lifts wellbeing while reading a novel takes us out of our present world. Singing is great for the lungs and lifts the spirit especially when done with others; simply joining a group of like-minded enthusiasts in social interaction enhances health. No new lessons there. You may enjoy knitting, football, jigsaws or running; alone is fine but with a like-minded group is so much more fun!
“I believe we were created to live in community, and we thrive best when in company… if that is a positive experience. Chatting on the bus etc, seems to be dying out as we retreat into “social media” rather than interact with fellow travellers, which is sad in my opinion. Joining in can take courage but the benefits are proven.
“On Sunday, June 2, at 6pm St John’s Church in Bodmin Road hosts “Hymn Fest” with Roche band, some wonderful hymns and donations to the Air Ambulance and our hospice… come and sing or listen! Our area has more churches, bands and choirs than most places, so join in and feel the benefit of making new friends.”
St Cleer
St Cleer Memorial Hall
A quiz in aid of St Cleer Church to be held in St Cleer Memorial Hall on May 31.
Doors and licensed bar open at 7pm. Quiz starts at 7.30pm. Teams of up to six people. £2.50 per person.
Book a table in advance by emailing [email protected] or texting 07753 728697 with a name and how many seats are required. If there are less than six the organisers will try and fit people in.
Plus a raffle. Nibbles provided. Bring your own snacks.
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, whatever your background or belief.
Looe
Riverside United Church
On Friday, May 17, Looe Riverside United Church welcomed the soon to be new minister Rev Stuart and his wife Kate, at Riverside United Church, The Quay, Looe.
A fabulous lunch was enjoyed by our own congregation together with our friends from Pelynt and Polperro.We would like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to the feast. On Sunday, June 2, come along, 11am service led by Rev David Hart with Holy Communion.
A warm welcome is extended to everyone to join us. Refreshments available after the service.
St Ive
Parish Church
St Ive Parish Church, Unity Methodist Church at St Ive and St Ive Village Hall invite you to a concert to be led by Burraton Male Choir.
On Saturday, June 15, starting at 7pm. Held at St Ive Parish Church. Entry by donation. Refreshments available. Funds raised will be shared between theParish Church, Unity Methodist ChurchVillage Hall. All are welcome.
Dobwalls
United Church
On Sunday, June 2, Holy Communion will be held at 9.30am in Dobwalls United Church.
Knit & Knatter will be held on Thursday, June 6, at 2pm.
Pelynt
Village Hall
There is a meeting of the Flower Club in Pelynt Village Hall on June 4 at 2pm.
We welcome Linda McGannity as our demonstrator. There is a raffle and tea and coffee.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer will be held on Monday and Wednesday at 10am in St Melor’s Church.
Evensong will be held at 6.30pm on Sunday, June 2.
St Paul’s Church
An All Age Service will be held in St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross, at 10am on Sunday, June 2.
Parish hall
This will take place on Saturday, June 1, in the Parish Hall at Upton Cross from 10am to noon.
Stara Woods
The working party will meet on Saturday, June 1, at the entrance at 10am — anyone with any spare time and interested to help most welcome.
Women’s Institute
May’s meeting of the WI did not go quite according to plan. Our speaker, Joanne Shepherd (aka Mrs Miracle) had to cancel on the day, due to illness.
However, our president, Kim Sudell, came to the rescue, hosting an entertaining quiz on flowers which we all enjoyed.
As May is the start of our new year, it was also the month in which the annual prizes for our competitions are handed out.
Muriel Brown won the weekly competition. The runners-up were Marion Turner and Mavis Macleod. Muriel also won the flower competition and Marion was again the runner up.
The day following our meeting, seven of us enjoyed a meal at the restaurant by the Premier Inn in Liskeard, Liskeard Tavern, which is sadly closing in July.
The June meeting is on June 12 and we are looking forward to another talk on bees from Linkinhorne’s own Dale Wood.
St Ive
Parish Church
St Ive United Service held at St Ive Parish Church on Sunday, June 2, starting at 11.15am.
Tea, coffee and chat to follow the service. All welcome.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
June 2, Sunday Service with Anita Nicholson at 10am.
June 3, Knit and Natter from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Bealbury
Bealbury chapel
There will be a concert on Sunday, June 9, at 6pm at Bealbury chapel.
This is by the Mustard Seeds from Plymouth. There will be a supper after the concert. And all are welcome.
On July 6 there will be a mini rally held at the chapel with a display in the chapel of toys, bring and buy, and refreshments throughout. All proceeds are for Marie Curie. More notices nearer the time. Please come and support this worthy cause.