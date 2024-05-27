“We learnt that walking backwards in a safe environment even for a few minutes a day improves mental strength and uses a different set of muscles. Consume beetroot or its juice for brain health; skipping, eating flax seed or an apple a day, get an early night, monitor exercise, take vitamin D or… be kind! A volunteer is invited to use the idea for one week and their feelings are discussed at the end. How wonderful! Have I adopted any of these great ideas…? Not really… but some of the studies have rung bells with how I already live…