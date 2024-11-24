ST MARY’S Church in Callington is looking forward to its third Christmas Tree Festival – and all are invited to opening night.
The event will run from Saturday, December 7, to Friday December 20.
A special preview night is planned on Friday, December 6, where members of the public will have the chance to see all the trees sponsored and decorated by local groups, and vote for their favourite.
Callington Town Band, local schools, the St Mary’s Choir, and Callington Amateur Dramatic Society will entertain – and Santa has even promised to pay a visit.
Bangers in buns, mince pies, and mulled wine will be served.