“Fr Gilmour arrived at Liskeard, Our Lady and St Neot in 2015.He has put in hand many improvements to the church and has built a loving and welcoming community, which is open and supportive to all,” said a spokesperson. “He has frequently led pilgrimages to the Holy Land – and many parishioners have fond memories of travelling with him and stories to share regarding his incredible historical knowledge of the local area. In recognition of his concern for the Christian communities in the Holy Land, he was appointed as a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre. Since coming to Liskeard, he has sought to provide material support to the Christian families and groups who live in the complex and difficult context of the Middle East today.