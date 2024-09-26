REPRESENTATIVES from churches around Cornwall gathered at Dobwalls United Church for the Methodist Women in Britain District Day.
The event was the chance to celebrate the inauguration of a new president for the district Bren Stuart-White and vice-president Louise Froggatt. Bren's chosen charity for her two-year term will be The Fishermen's Mission and she was delighted to welcome Julian Waring, regional fundraising manager for the charity, as the guest speaker.
Kirstin Lewis of the Mothers’ Union also addressed the congregation, and the day concluded with Holy Communion led by Rev Janet Park and a cream tea.