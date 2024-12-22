MEMBERS of the Callington Methodist Church Cluster were in fine voice as they visited care homes in the area.
Singers from the group that includes churches in Callington, Tamar Valley, St Dominick and Stoke Climsland were warmly welcomed by staff and residents at the four homes.
Carol singing and readings from the Bible were followed by hot chocolate and mince pies – all much enjoyed by residents and singers alike.
A spokesperson for the cluster said: “It was a joy and privilege to visit Hillsborough, Appleby Lodge, Chyvarhas and Addison Park this week with Rev Tim Wilkinson and our jolly band of singers from our local Methodist Churches to share four lovely Carol Services with the residents, staff and visitors.”