After refreshments we continued with the business part of the meeting. The Minutes of the last meeting on May 2 were circulated in advance and duly approved and signed. There were no Matters Arising. Tricia Allen gave the financial report saying all was in good order once again, having paid our members’ subscriptions to CFWI by the end of April as required. Forthcoming events were discussed such as the Launceston Show with still time to add more entries by June 10, and the “Nature Moves” ballet at Stertz on Saturday, July 27, at 2pm. The competition this month was for an unusual cookie cutter which was won by Mo Juby, with Maggie Clements second and Mags Branch third. The raffle was won by Chris Evans. All were congratulated on their success. It was noted that our meeting on July 4 will be held in the church hall instead of the village hall which will be in use as a polling station for the General Election. Helen Naylor and Kate Sibborn will demonstrate a flower arrangement in a teacup and saucer. As always prospective members and guests are welcome to join us.