Calstock
The Boot Pub
A STREET party has been held to remember a popular Calstock landlady who sadly passed away earlier this month.
The event raised more than £4,360 for St Luke’s Hospice, Plymouth in memory of Kim McColgan O'Reilly, the cherished landlady of The Boot Inn, who died on June 4. She was in her late fifties and had been ill. The hospice cared for her before she died.
Friends, neighbours and pub customers gathered outside the pub in Calstock to share fond memories of Kim, listen to live music and take part in fundraising activities, including a charity auction, a raffle, a street party, a sweet stall and a barbecue.
Kim’s eight-year-old grandson, George, began the family’s fundraising selling sweets around the village and at his school’s summer fair.
He said: “St Luke’s is a really special hospital who cared for my granny, so we really wanted to raise as much money as possible for such a special place.”
Kim’s husband Shaun O’Reilly said: “Thank you all for your massive support during Kim’s illness. There is no village quite like Calstock. With everyone’s help and generosity, we have raised £4,360 for St Luke’s.”
All funds raised have been donated to the hospice, which provides specialist end of life care to those who need it in the wider Plymouth area.
A family spokesman said: “Kim’s family wished to express their thanks to all of the staff at St Luke’s for providing their mum with the utmost care and respect during her stay at the hospice and for going above and beyond for the entire family.”
Kim leaves three sons, three stepsons, and three grandchildren. She and Shaun have been licensees at The Boot for 13 years after running pubs in Exeter.
Kim moved around a lot as a youngster. She studied and worked in Exeter which was where she met Shaun and they spent most of their adult lives living and running pubs in the city, where they also started a family.
Kim was well-known for collecting various teddy bears, trinkets and musical instruments which are on display in The Boot.
Bealbury
Chapel
Bealbury chapel will be holding a mini rally on Saturday, July 6, from 2pm to 5pm.
Tractors motorcycles old cars etcetera. Bring and buy stall and refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon. There will also be a display in the chapel of toys of various ages. Come along and support this event as all proceeds will be for Marie Curie. Everyone welcome.
Lanreath
Village Hall
There will be an Amenities Bingo evening on Wednesday, July 10, at Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open 6.30pm. Eyes down 7.30pm.
Full house prizes include baskets of fruit/chicken/meat dinners. Also first and second line prizes, money game, raffle.
Tea/coffee interval or facilities in the hall include a licensed bar.
Do come and join us all monies raised goes back into the community.
Torpoint
Women’s Institute
President Barbara Brimacombe welcomed everyone to the monthly meeting including our guest speaker John Dobson who gave us a talk on 'My time in Russia'.
John was the Naval Attache with diplomatic status in Russia in the early 1990s. He was very aware that the KGB were listening and reporting back. His driver and all the staff were KGB, and also the flat where he stayed was bugged. Living conditions for the Russian people were very overcrowded and every day they had to queue for food. A very interesting and informative talk which was enjoyed by all.
Volunteers were needed for the upcoming Lions Fayre to be held on July 20 at Torpoint Football Club. Everyone in the group was happy to help.
Rosemary Slee was the delegate for us to go to the Royal Albert Hall for the AGM. Rosemary thoroughly enjoyed the day but she didn't vote on the resolution on a shortage of dentists as she couldn't see what the way forward would be.
Competitions; Letter D — 1st Barbara Gates, 2nd Pat Woodhouse, 3rd Jean Morgan.
Flowers — 1st Sandy Luscombe, 2nd Jean Morgan, 3rd Joan Jones.
The next meeting 'Rhoddas Cream' will be held on July 24 at St James Church Hall at 7.30pm. Visitors are always welcome.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer will be held on Monday and Wednesday at 10am.
On Sunday, July 7, there will be Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul’s Church
There will be an All Age and pet service at 10am on Sunday, July 7, at St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross.
Small pets in cages and larger pets on leads please. If you cannot bring them, please bring a photograph of them instead.
Horticultural Society
Just a reminder for those of you who would like to enter any of the sections of flowers, vegetables, photographs or cookery, plus a novice section at the 113th Open Show which will take place in the Parish Hall at Upton Cross on Saturday, August 3.
It will be opened at 2pm by a previous Vicar of Linkinhorne, the Rev Marilyn Elliott. The schedule is just £1 and can be obtained from the Caradon Inn and shop, or the Manor House and Village Hall in Rilla Mill.
Time to getting snapping with your cameras - the adult sections are: Wildlife, Urban Landscape, Mono, Still Life or Blooming Marvellous.
The children’s sections for the under 11’s are Water or Pets. There are 13 other classes to enter too including cookery.
Don’t forget the Hanging Baskets, Tallest Sunflower, Fruit, Gardens and Allotments as well as the Scarecrow Competition.
Anyone is welcome to join the committee or join the “friends” group who are kept informed about up and coming events by email [email protected]
Working Bees
This group will be working again in Stara Woods meeting at 10am at the entrance on Saturday, July 6 and on July 24, 6pm to 8pm-ish.
Anyone is welcome to join this group, please contact Piers Freeman on 01579 363748.
Upton Cross Ace Academy
The Upton Cross Ace Academy Summer Fayre will take place on Saturday, July 6, in the Jubilee Field and Parish Hall at Upton Cross from 11am to 2pm and will include a BBQ, tea and scones, bouncy castle, craft stalls, games and much more!
St Ive
Parish Church
United Service at St Ive Parish Church on Sunday, July 7, starting at 11.15am.
All are welcome to share in a time of fellowship.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
On Friday, July 5, there will be Food for Thought at 9.30am (including bacon baps).
The Sunday, July 7, service will be with David Wenmoth at 10am.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Refreshments are available from 9.45am.
The morning service starts at 10.30am and is followed by a bring-and-share lunch. All are welcome, whatever your background or belief.
Dobwalls
United Church
Knit & Knatter will be held on Thursday, July 4, at 2pm.
Holy Communion will be held on Sunday, July 7, at 9.30am.