Millendreath
Millie Chilly Swimmers
Cold water swimmers from Millendreath have raised vital funds for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
The Millie Chilly Swimmers rose to the challenge when the air ambulance trust put out a call for swimmers to ‘Brave the Blue’ to fundraise for a much needed second Air Ambulance helicopter.
The call to action last February 2024, saw twelve of the cold water swimmers braving the cold every day throughout the month to raise funds while an older member, unable to swim after a nasty fall, asked for sponsorship for doing her physio exercises every day in February, helping to raise a further £200.
Karen Batchelor from the Millie Chilly Swimmer said: “We chose the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust #Heli2 appeal for our 2024 fundraiser, as many of us have had personal and family experiences of the incredible work they do, being there when it really matters and getting critical patients to hospital to give them their best chance of survival.
“As we are group of all year round sea swimmers it seemed the perfect challenge for us, so through sponsorship we raised £1,315 pounds for 'Brave the Blue’.”
Not content with that sum the swimming group continued their fundraising efforts throughout the year, holding a Pirate Cakey Tea, and challenging the local Quay Sailing Club at skittles, not once but twice.
They also produced and sold a Millie Chilly Swimmers 2025 calendar including photos from The Newquay Blueballs and The Mermates of Cawsands, while Karen wrote, illustrated and self published her first ever book. The children's book “Millie Chilly Mermaid” sold out its 100 copies bringing the total raised in 2024 to £2,710.66.
The Millie Chilly Swimmers emerged in the spring of 2023 as a group of swimmers who wanted to raise funds for Cornish charities “that are there not just for us but for anyone in Cornwall at a time of great need” says Karen. They choose RNLI and specifically Looe RNLI, producing a calendar featuring their own members in swim-related quirky photos raising £1,700.
Morwenna Smart, community manager for Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust said: “We have been so delighted that the Millie Chilly Swimmers have really thrown themselves into their fundraising for our #HELi2 Appeal.
“They started 2024 ‘Braving the Blue’ with a month’s worth of cold water dipping in February and have since supported our events and produced a lovely charity calendar.
“They finished the year on £2,710 which is such a fantastic total and will truly make a difference to help bring a second lifesaving AW169 to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.”
The group’s chosen charity for 2025 is South Western Ambulance Charity: First Responder. Karen explained: “Much like the Cornwall Air Ambulance it relies very much on their team of volunteer first responders to give critical care to save lives.
“We have a few ideas in the pipeline for fundraisers with our first event will be held at Millendreath Beach Wednesday on February 19 from 1.30pm.”
There’s no end in sight to the fundraising efforts of this busy community of swimmers.
Pelynt
Flower Club
Members of Pelynt Flower Club had a lovely afternoon making flower arrangements in boxes.
The group next meet at Pelynt Village Hall on March 4 at 2pm.
The group will welcome Paul Beeney demonstrating flowers for Easter. There will also be a raffle of the flowers and tea and coffee afterwards. Visitors £5.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Weekday service — Monday only at 10am.
Sunday, March 2 — Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul’s Church
Sunday, March 2 - All age service at 10am.
Women’s Institute
“There is real joy for me in listening to a story and interpreting it with beautiful textiles.” This is a quote from the website of “Mrs Marvellous, The Memory Maker” aka Joanna Shepherd.
Joanna was our speaker at February’s meeting of the Linkinhorne WI, and she certainly lived up to her name. She developed an early passion for fabrics and textures which has been nurtured and refined over the years and through various life experiences.
On her earlier years she was a teacher in textiles, cookery and sports as well as devising programmes to inspire disadvantaged children and young adults - this including a period teaching in the Cayman Islands.
Combining her passion for recycling with her creativity, Joanna now specialises in creating quilts and aprons encapsulating the lives of people suffering from dementia. The first quilt she created for her father which included his beloved garden shed key and, cleverly, NFC (near field communication) technology reminding him that it was “time for a cup of tea!”
Throughout the talk we were able to see and handle pieces of her work ranging from Memory quilts and aprons to an embroidered representation of Cotehele House.
At the start of her talk Joanna was reluctant to describe herself as a Textile Artist but from her work and membership of Society of Embroidered Work she truly deserves the title.
The flower competition was won by Sue Critchley, the competition by Muriel Brown and the raffle by Avril Hall. Report by Kim Sudell.
Stara Woods
Working Bees meet at 10am on March 1.
Archive Group
Monday, March 3, in Rilla Mill Village Hall committee room from 7.30pm to 9pm.
Dobwalls
United Church
Sunday, March 2 — 9.30am, Holy Communion.
Tuesday, March 4 — 11am, Warm Space.
Thursday, March 6 — 2pm, Knit & Knatter.
St Ive
Parish Church
At St Ive Parish Church, the next United morning service will take place on Sunday, March 2, starting at 11.15am.
Light refreshments to follow the service. All are welcome to attend.
Callington/St Ive
Wesley Guild
The meeting held on Monday, February 17, at Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild, when the guest speaker was Jayne Reed, who gave a very informative talk on the work of Baby Basics Cornwall, their unit is based at Trevecca in Liskeard. Baby Basics UK originally started by two Nuns in 2009.
There are now 55. The Liskeard one was set up by Rev Becca Bell, in 2021. All the groups are based through a Church.
Help for any Mum comes through a professional referral. They help from birth up to 5 years old. There is a small volunteer team who help sort the donations that are kindly received. They are also supported by fund raising donations. They also work together with other local charity groups who help support families in need.
The next meeting for the Guild will take place on Mon 3rd March, with Rev Li Selman, who will lead a Devotional evening, starting at 7.30pm.
This will be the last meeting for this Guild session. We finish with the AGM on Monday, March 10.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
March 2 — Sunday Service with David Wenmoth at 10am.
March 3 — Knit and Natter from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Liskeard
Flower Club
The Flower Club held its annual lunch at the Hannafore Point Hotel where they all thoroughly enjoyed their meal. This was followed by a quiz organised by Brenda, the chairperson, and a raffle.
The next floral meeting will be held on Thursday, March 13, at 2pm at the Dobwalls Football Club, Lantoom Way, Dobwalls, Liskeard PL14 4FL. This will be a demonstration by Danielle Stephens-Richard from Bodmin entitled “Surprise”. New and old members are very welcome to attend. Visitors £5.
Further details from Brenda Bolton on 07714 684344.
Club website is Liskeard-flower-club-weebly.com
Club Facebook: Liskeard & District Flower Arrangement Society.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St. Cleer PL14 5EA. Refreshments are available from 9.45am.
The morning service starts at 10.30am and is followed by a bring-and-share lunch. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.