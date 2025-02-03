Torpoint
Torpoint Players
A South East Cornwall town is brimming with excitement as the Torpoint Players prepare to bring the classic pantomime, Dick Whittington, to life at the Council Chambers later this month.
With opening night fast approaching on Thursday, February 13 (7.30pm), the cast and crew are working tirelessly to perfect their performances, ensuring audiences are in for a magical and laughter-filled experience.
Rehearsals have been in full swing for weeks with the talented local cast have been busy perfecting their lines, songs and slapstick comedy.
Once again, Marc Styles – who has also written the production – directs the show, which will have four performances in total. He also plays the role of Dame Betty Bogtrot.
Tegan Styles takes on the role of Dick Whittington with Laura Tamblin playing Alice Fitzwarren. Elsewhere, Lisa Hocking is doing an amazing job as Smudge, Dick's cat, while Laura Willis plays Betty's son, Idle Jack, Claire Widdicombe as Queen Rat and Rachel Kenhard as Fairy Bowbells.
Starting on Thursday, February 13, other performances take place on February 14 (7.30pm) and February 15 (2pm and 7.30pm). There are still a few remaining tickets available from Torpoint Library, Kardkadia, The Emporium and Studio 2, priced at adults £8 and children £5.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer. PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
To find out more visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Dobwalls
United Church
Thursday, February 6 — 2pm, Knit & Knatter.
Sunday, February 9 — 9.30am, morning service.
Tuesday, November 11 — 11am Warm Space.
Walking Football
Dobwalls Walking Football Club has some lady members that play at the Liskeard Leisure Centre from 5pm to 6.40pm on Wednesdays.
A spokesperson said: “The Ladies would like to invite other Ladies of any standard to join them, hopefully to produce a team to play other Ladies teams in Cornwall. I am sure that there are Ladies in the area that would like to give it a "go". Please come along and meet us, as we look forward to seeing you.”
Further information can be obtained from Chris Fitzpatrick 01579 324875.
St Ive
Unity Methodist Service
Unity Methodist Service will be held at St Ive Village Hall on Sunday, February 9, staring at 10.30am. This will be led by David Wenmoth.
Tea/coffee/biscuits to follow the service. All are welcome.
Callington and St Ive
Wesley Guild
The next meeting will be held on Monday, February 17, starting at 7.30pm.
When the guest speaker will be Jane Reed, who will give a talk on the work of Baby Basic's. This will take place in the Guild Room at Callington Methodist Church.
Light refreshments to follow. All welcome to join this meeting.
Lanreath Amenities
Bingo evening
Wednesday, February 12, at Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open 6.30pm. Eyes down 7.30pm
Full house prizes include Baskets of fruit/chicken/meat dinners.
Also first and second line prizes, money game, raffle.
Tea/coffee interval or bar facilities available.
Do come and join us all monies raised goes back into the community.
Football Club
Lanreath Football Club 150 Draw January 2025: 1st, Karen Yeo £30; 2nd, Paul Tambline £20; 3rd, Sarah Hendry £10.
Trematon
Women’s Institute
For their first meeting of the new year, ladies of Trematon WI were welcomed by Amanda Smee vice president.
After a rousing Jerusalem they settled into discussing the relevant Resolutions for 2025. Pam Potterton Secretary went through each motion in detail and the ladies voted. They decided to adopt as their choice
'Bystanders can be Lifesavers' which encouraged the training of CPR and defibrillators in communities.
Royal Cornwall Show was also discussed as to entries for this year and the WI Cake stall at the May Fayre on May 3.
Ladies that lunch Club next meeting will be at Saltash Railway Station Cafe on Monday, February 10, at 12 noon. The many raffle prizes were won by Pauline, Joy, Ann, Marcia, Jane, Lorna, Diane and Heather.
Next meeting will be on Tuesday, February 20, 7pm at Saltash Baptist Church. There will be a talk from Mark Camp regarding Walks about the West Country. The competition will be a) A photo of you and your best friend, b) A posy from your garden.
New members are very welcome, just pop down and join us on the night.
Connon
Methodist Church
On February 9 there will be a Sunday service with Laurence Rankin at 10am.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s
Morning prayer will be at 10am on Mondays only.
On Sunday, February 9, morning prayer will be at 11am.
St Paul’s Church
Informal worship will be at 10am in St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross, on Sunday, February 9.
Parish hall
Digital horse racing will take place in the Parish Hall at Upton Cross on Saturday, February 8, 6.30pm start.
Free entry, cash prizes, eight races which means eight chances to win. Fun for all the family. Own a horse for just £2.50. Tote betting 50p and hot food available.
Parish council
Next meeting is on Monday, February 10, at the Parish Hall, Upton Cross at 7.30pm.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The next committee meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 11, at 7.30pm.
Women’s Institute
December and January are the months we usually spend eating! We have the Christmas dinner, the Christmas party and the New Year meal. This time, we ditched the New Year meal in favour of holding a special meeting to discuss and vote on the four Resolutions proposed for the Wi National campaign for 2025.
It is only in recent years that the Resolutions have had to be looked at in January, it used to be May. We have tried discussing them over our New Year meal, but this proved unproductive and unsuccessful. So this year we chose to have a proper meeting and discussion in a group with no distractions. This proved so useful we have resolved to do the same in the future.
Members voted for three of the four proposed Resolutions and the one with the highest number of votes was Resolution 2 "Bystanders can be Lifesavers". This is an initiative to encourage us to work together to increase public confidence and training in the delivery of CPR and to work with local organisations to improve access to defibrillators in our communities. There is a particular focus on women as they have a lower chance of survival than men. We are hoping to have a meeting in which a trainer for CPR and the use of a defibrillator will be our speaker, in the near future.
We were all delighted to be shown photographs of the plaque made to accompany the tree which we planted to celebrate the late Queen's diamond Jubilee. It is now in place, do go and look. This was a very multi-talented project. Those helping to source, make and install the plaque included the spouses, extended family and next door neighbours of several of our members
Our February meeting is on Monday, February 10, at 2pm in the Parish Hall. We hope to welcome Joanne Shepherd aka Mrs Marvellous as our speaker. Regular readers of the Link will recall she was due to talk to us last June but was taken ill at the last minute. She will be talking to us about the use of textiles to create memories. For more information, contact the president on [email protected]
