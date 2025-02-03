Members voted for three of the four proposed Resolutions and the one with the highest number of votes was Resolution 2 "Bystanders can be Lifesavers". This is an initiative to encourage us to work together to increase public confidence and training in the delivery of CPR and to work with local organisations to improve access to defibrillators in our communities. There is a particular focus on women as they have a lower chance of survival than men. We are hoping to have a meeting in which a trainer for CPR and the use of a defibrillator will be our speaker, in the near future.