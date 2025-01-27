Ginnette Sutherland, community engagement officer (intern) for Tamar Valley National Landscape, explains more: “Our immersive walk and talk podcasts aim to inform, celebrate and connect individuals and communities to our National Landscape. There are many reasons why people can’t always spend as much time as they would like in Nature. Or, perhaps people have moved away from the area, and miss the sounds that they used to hear regularly. Research has also revealed that we are more disconnected now than ever before from Nature, but we are a part of it, and this podcast is just one way in which we can help to bring Nature and all its benefits closer to a variety of different people.”