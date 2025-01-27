Gunnislake
Tamar Valley National Landscape
A brand new podcast, ‘Nature Connects’, celebrating the stories and sounds from Tamar Valley National Landscape, launches later this month in a bid to bring the benefits of Nature to a wider audience.
In each episode, Ginnette Sutherland and Charlotte Dancer from the National Landscape team will chat with local organisations and community representatives about topics that connect Nature with the landscape. This month, to coincide with World Wetlands Day in early February, listeners can find out more about Calstock Wetlands with Pete Thompson, and the wetland area at National Trust’s Cotehele from lead Ranger George Holmes. Discover more about these amazing habitats and the wealth of wildlife they support, together with the vital role they play to benefit our wider environment and climate.
Regular features of the podcast will include taking just a moment to pause, listen and connect to the natural sounds that can be heard in the Valley, based on University of Derby’s Nature Connectedness research. The University has devised five ‘pathways’ to help people form a stronger connection with Nature – senses, beauty, emotion, meaning and compassion. The podcasts will also highlight at least one Tamar Valley Special Species; 17 plants and animals that were identified within Tamar Valley National Landscape’s Nature Recovery Plan 2023/30 that need a helping hand to thrive.
Ginnette Sutherland, community engagement officer (intern) for Tamar Valley National Landscape, explains more: “Our immersive walk and talk podcasts aim to inform, celebrate and connect individuals and communities to our National Landscape. There are many reasons why people can’t always spend as much time as they would like in Nature. Or, perhaps people have moved away from the area, and miss the sounds that they used to hear regularly. Research has also revealed that we are more disconnected now than ever before from Nature, but we are a part of it, and this podcast is just one way in which we can help to bring Nature and all its benefits closer to a variety of different people.”
Charlotte Dancer, information and communications officer for Tamar Valley National Landscape, said: “It’s the perfect time to release our very first podcast, something that we’ve wanted to do for a long time. This year is the 30th anniversary of the Tamar Valley being designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Protected landscapes’ teams work so hard to restore Nature, create habitats and tackle climate change. This is just one way in which we can share our stories with you.”
Listeners can find the first episode of ‘Nature Connects’ on podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music, from Friday, January 31. New podcasts will be released at the end of each month throughout 2025. These podcasts have been made possible thanks to National Lottery Heritage Fund supported Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme, a project of Tamar Valley National Landscape.
Looe
Looe & District Flower Club
The Looe & District Flower Club are meeting at Pelynt Villagre Hall at 2pm on February 4. We are having a workshop. Please bring a box and some flowers and foliage.
On March 4 we welcome Paul Beeney and he will be demonstrated flowers for Easter. The competition is using "Spring Flowers". Visitors £5.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer will be on Mondays only at 10am.
Candlemas Holy Communion will be at 6pm on Sunday, February 2.
St Paul’s Church
An All Age Service will be held in St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross, at 10am on Sunday, February 2.
Archives
Monday, February 3, in Rilla Mill Village Hall committee room at 7.30pm.
Parish Hall
Digital horse racing will be on the big screen on Saturday, February 8, at 6.30pm at the Parish Hall in Upton Cross. Eight races, eight chances to win. Own a horse for just £2.50, Fun for all the family. Hot food available. Free entry.
St Ive
The United Service on Sunday February 2, will be held at St Ive Parish Church, starting at 11.15am. Tea, Coffee will be served following the service. All are welcome.
Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild
The Any Questions meeting, held on Monday, January 20. Was a very successful evening. Keith Mutton chaired the event. Where the four panellists', who were Noel Morgan, Rev Tim Wilkinson, Martin Bunkum and Martin O'Connell, were asked an interesting selection of questions, these were received on the evening from some members and friends of the Guild.
The next Guild meeting will be held on Mon 3rd Feb, starting at 7.30pm. When Rev Tom White will be the guest speaker will give a talk on his pilgrimage to Camino de Santiago.
All are welcome.
Dobwalls
United Church
Sunday, February 2 — 9.30am, Holy Communion.
Tuesday, February 4 — 11am, Warm Space.
Thursday, February 6 — 2pm, Knit & Knatter.
Trebullet
Church
Wow! and openmouths was the response from Trekenner School children they visited the Angel Festival at Trebullett Chapel in December.
With 347-yes three hundred and forty seven angels on display with fairy lights-the Trebullett Angel Festival went ahead on the weekend of the storm! With no displays duplicated it was a picture to be seen with various organisations and individual people taking part.
This included an angel cyclist on a bike by Birds on Bikes womens cycling group, Short Mat bowls provided a tubby angel with a bowl for the body, WI a tree of angels. made at their last meeting, an angel advent calendar from the 1960. Angels climbing Jacobs ladder, knitted ones, crocheted ones etc including a wet paper angel by Sarah Cole and many other angels made by groups or individuals.
The Art Group produced a composite picture which involved all its members in reproducing one large picture. A recycled M&S box was used for the recycled angel called Carol.Two workshops led by Sarah Cole and Faith Chevanne took place-making a willow angel and stencilling an angel.
Refreshments were ably catered for in quantity and provision of hot drinks in spite of there being no electric. Trebullett people are very inventive and do not shy from what seems the impossible! As the weekend was to raise money for SPACE and obviously not as many people could come to the display it was decided to keep the display and showed it the following weekend. Hence Trekenner School were able to see their angels strung from the chapel ceiling and for other groups using the chapel to see the display. SPACE is a little known Cornish charity that provides breaks for carers and families whilst their extra special needs young people spend time doing their own thing organised by SPACE.
The weather didn't deter carol singing on the green which had to relocate to the chapel. It was enjoyed by all who came and Launceston Town Band didn't end up with dripping instruments! The carol service a few days later was led by Rev John Haley.
With some of the angels decorating the chapel the singing of carols was appropriate. John led the Christmas Day service which was well attended , the service included a short video of the Christmas story. The New Year started with a joint service of several chapels, led by Rev Haley.
Trebullett is looking forward to Roger Jones- in early March. Roger writes musicals and is going to give a weekend to the Launceston area of training an impromptu choir on the Saturday to perform on the Sunday.
Trebullett has performed several of his musicals over the years starting 45 years ago! Including "Rock and Spirit" Anyone who wants to take part would be welcomed.