Downderry
Downderry and Seaton Village Hall
On Saturday, November 9, in the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall the community came together to take part in 'A Night with the Downderry Stars'. The stage was decked out with golden stars and golden curtains for our talented performers to enter through.
There was much cheering from the audience as Keith Smith introduced each act and the applause was deafening as each performer bowed and left the stage. It truly was an hilarious, moving and uplifting night that ended with everyone joining in with 'Thank you for the Music'.
This evening raised much needed funds for the Community Bus (registered charity number 1000967) and the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall (registered charity number 1210090).
Keith, who is a Village Hall Trustee, also took the opportunity to officially launch the 'Save our Village Hall Appeal'. Target £300,000 by May 2025. For details go to our website www.downderryandseatonvillagehall.co.uk.
Stoke Climsland
Stoke Climsland Parish Church
As the end of the year approaches we look forward to Christmas with anticipation and excitement.
Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir’s ‘Christmas Joy’ concert on Friday, November 29, at Stoke Climsland Parish Church brings with it an evening of carols and joyous Christmas songs to get everyone in the mood for the forthcoming festivities.
There will be songs to join in and refreshments will be available. In aid of Church funds, tickets for the concert - £10 (under 14s free) - will be available at the door. The concert starts at 7pm. Bring your Christmas hats!
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
Our Communion Service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, whatever your background or belief.
Altarnun
Parish council
Unforeseen events led to an eleventh hour change of venue for the November Altarnun Parish Council meeting. With a large public contingent arriving and assembling outside the Village Hall, and with circumstances evolving which were outside of the councils control, the meeting was hastily moved to the Church Hall thanks to the prompt response of Helen Naylor of the PCC.
Commencing only a few minutes after the scheduled start, chair of the council, Cllr Craig Dowler started proceedings by introducing two representatives of Devonshire Homes who positioned their proposals and timescales for seeking planning permission for in excess of 30 residential units and a children’s play area as phase 2 of their development of Gratton Field, Five Lanes. They were met by challenges from a number of the twenty five members of the public present, regarding the proposed build quality as it was perceived there were numerous major failings in the phase one development, and many remain outstanding. Also, that during that build, there were seemingly unauthorised occasions when the main road was made impassable in day-time hours due to contractors plant and delivery vehicle movements. Despite reassurances by Devonshire Homes that things have changed and apologies to those affected by the initial build, there was an air of scepticism in the room which proved to be a stark takeaway for the Devonshire Homes spokespersons as they left the meeting.
Former North Cornwall MP Dan Rogerson was also present and representing the current incumbent, Ben Maguire, who was unable to attend the meeting due to the budget vote taking place in Parliament. Dan was keen to act as a conduit to strengthen links with Altarnun and our neighbours regarding the proposals for Plusha junction laid bare by National Highways (NH) at Lewannick, in September. Members of the public expressed their views in a forthright manner and pointed out that the Parish Council had requested a surgery appointment to discuss matters with Ben in early October but had only just heard back with the offer of a meeting being scheduled for December 13. Dan appreciated the urgency of the situation to garner Ben’s support for a grade separated junction to be delivered, as opposed to the ‘cut price solution’ presented by NH and promised to bring the date forward.
In planning matters the council had a revised application to consider in relation to Moorview Barns, Altarnun. Previously an agricultural workers dwelling had been applied for and tabled at the September meeting. The revision is for a dwelling for a supervisory worker with the Shared Lives Charity that provides either short term respite type breaks, day support or long-term placements with severe anxiety living with the applicants. Recognising the importance of being sympathetic with the location lying within a protected landscape, councillors once again gave their support with a clear rationale that this application demonstrated that it looks as though the new development will be discreet within its environment and that the remaining barn structures are to be enhanced.
Other applications were relating to the renovation of historic barns at Dryworks at Bolventor where the applicants sought listed building consent and, secondly a lawful development certificate for a barn at Wenn Farm, Trethinna has been applied for. Although the barn dates prior to 2013 there was no prior [planning consent. Both these proposals were supported.
In closing the council clerk advised that street lighting in our area is now being switched off between the hours of midnight and 5am. A Cornwall Council initiative to save costs and reduce carbon footprint. Also, that fortnightly rubbish collections had been introduced and that whilst a bedding in period was to be expected, the system has been proven in other areas of the county and is working well.
The December parish council meeting to be held on Wednesday 4th December 2024 at 7.30pm in Altarnun Village Hall. All are very welcome.
Women’s Institute
On Thursday, November 7, the President, Kate Sibborn, welcomed ten members to the meeting, having received apologies from seven members who were unable to attend due to illness or other commitments. She then welcomed and introduced Brian Farmer, from Moorland Distillery to talk to us about his business.
Brian began by giving us a brief account of his history, having worked in training, particularly in special needs, and organising events, supplying volunteers to places like The Eden Project. He was also involved in aquaponics – a system where fish are housed in tanks and their waste is transformed into nutrient rich food which is used as plant food. He was seeking a new direction and noticed in supermarkets the variety of products listed as “Cornish” but there was no “Cornish Brandy”. So in 2016 he decided to go into distilling using 99.9% apple juice or sloes from Cornwall creating 4 x 1,000 litres distilled to 70-80% proof, which was then reduced as required to 8% to 20% using spring water, using natural resources to create a quality product such as Cornish Apple Brandy and Apple Schnapps. His sloe brandy is 65% alcohol and matured for two years before adding spring water to reduce it to 40%, A recent new addition to the range is Lovage, a sweet and herby product. Brian then produced samples of his range for our members to try, which was much enjoyed! Helen Naylor gave Brian a sincere vote of thanks for an informative and enjoyable presentation.
We then moved on to the business part of the meeting, where the report of the last meeting was approved, and there were no matters arising. The financial report was given which was virtually unchanged from last month. Forthcoming events included the Carol Service to be held at Lanhydrock, and our Christmas Coffee Morning and hamper raffle. Members gave their donations to Helen Naylor to purchase the contents for the hamper, and names were allocated to the various stalls and duties involved. The money raised from the Coffee Morning and raffle this year will be donated to the RNLI who are celebrating 200 years in service. We have our Christmas lunch on Thursday 12th December at The King’s Head at 12 for 12.30, when the competition will be the best wrapped gift as usual. Menu choices will be gathered once we have the menu. Our President had been seeking to find a suitable outing for us which would be educational as well as enjoyable, but found costs were very prohibitive. The Maritime Museum at Falmouth had offered a 10% discount for 10+ members after February 15th, 2025, which would be £16.20 each person, plus transport. Enquiries will be made to use the Little Red Bus. The WI Resolutions details have been received and will be discussed in detail at a later meeting.
The Competition this month was for an unusual bottle opener and was won by Gwen Naylor, with Tricia Allen 2nd and Gilly Crossley 3rd. The Raffle was won by Victoria Anderssen, and all were congratulated. Our next event will be the Christmas Coffee Morning and Raffle held on Saturday 7th December in the Village Hall from 10am – 12pm.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church.
On November 24 there will be a choice service at 10am.
Dobwalls
Dobwalls United Church
On Thursday, November 21, at 2pm, there will be a Knit & Knatter group.
Morning service will be held at 9.30am on Sunday, November 24.
St Ive
Village hall
On Sunday, November 24, the morning service will be a local arrangement, starting at 10.30am. Held at St Ive Village Hall.
Tea, coffee to follow after the service. All are welcome.
Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild
The Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild will next be held on Mon 2nd Dec, starting 7.30pm at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room.
This will be a Christmas Miscellany evening, with a variety of carol's, fun quiz etcetera. With light refreshments. All are welcome
St Ive Parish Church
Advance notice: Johnny Cowling will be leading a Christmas Special to be held at St Ive Parish Church on Friday, December 20, starting 7.30pm.
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
A busy month so far for members – items were displayed from a recent craft taster day, a report was read from the Cornwall federation AGM attendees. Other members spoke about a fun evening socialising with St. Neot and Liskeard WIs and there was feedback on the entry from Pensilva WI at the Liskeard Prime stock show. Something for everyone!
We then settled to some beautiful scenery in a slideshow, as Gerry Rennie answered ‘What are the Munros?’. With walking as a passion of her and husband, they explored Scotland and over time found out that there are 282 summits over 3,000 feet, these are called The Munro’s – named after Sir Hugo Munro in 1891 who surveyed all of these and completed all but one – the Impossible Pinnacle (ImPin!). Whilst it was not their original intention, they began to realise that is was a challenge they could complete – and they did – over 33 years, countless miles, every type of weather condition and of course overcoming fears along the way. Pictures of wildlife – puffins, seals, red squirrel and amazing vistas of the mountains transported members to Scotland. She even told us of a brush with (then) Princes Charles and William as she had parked her bikes on a special estate! We were in awe of Gerry’s achievements.
Posies were given to members celebrating November Birthdays: Mavis Philp, Janthia Luter, Lorna Truscott, Rosie Drake, Christine Matthews.
Competition winners: Shortbread: 1st Carolyn Cox; 2nd Frances Tucker; 3rd Mary Yates. Flower of the month: 1st Frances Tucker; 2nd Verna Dawe; 3rd Mary Yates.
Next meeting is on Wednesday, December 11, 7.15pm in Millennium House, Christmas party, fun, games and a bring and share supper. Perhaps Santa will visit?
Special event open to everyone: Wednesday, January 8 – an evening with Tony Rea from Great British Sewing Bee. A famous face comes to the village, don’t miss it - 7.15pm Millennium House. All welcome!
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer will be held at 10am on Monday and Wednesday in St Melor’s Church, Launceston.
Morning prayer on Sunday, November 24, will be held at 11am (not a change of service).
The annual Remembrance service was held at St Melor’s Church, Linkinhorne on Sunday, November 10, attended by a large congregation. The tower bells were also rung before and after the service. The service was led by Licensed Lay Minister, Brian Norris with the opening sentence read by LLM Roy Cooper.
Members of the 1st Linkinhorne Scout Group processed their flags to the chancel where they were accepted by LLM Andrew Doney during the singing of the first hymn.
They were carried by Brandon (Union), Flora (St Pirans), Phoebe (Explorers) with Colour Party, Alex and Luka, William( Scouts) with Noah and James, Owen (Cubs) with Flora and Arthur, and Zac (Beavers) with Harry and Max.
A bible reading was given by Kathryn Harris and the names of the fallen from the parish were read by Peter Sharp.
The wreath on behalf of the Scouts was laid by Scout leader Mark Turner and the Sermon given by LLM Gaynor Sutton which included readings by the children from the Scout group. She spoke of some of those people from the parish who had lost their lives during the wars and with thanks to Peter Sharp for his research of them.
The Last Post and Reveille was sounded by Bugler Lt C Harris, Royal Navy. The Act of Commitment was read by Kim Howatt and Act of Penitence by Brian Norris. Prayers were led by Roger Webster and the Collection taken by Judy Cooper, Buzzy Howatt and Roger Webster, and the final blessing by Roy Cooper and the flags were returned by Andrew Doney to the Scout members. The organist for the service was Mark Smith and bells were rung before and after the service.
St Paul’s Church
On Sunday, November 24, the Meet & Eat breakfast will meet at the Cross Link centre at 10am.
1st Linkinhorne Scouts
On Friday, November 8, members of the Scout Group met at the war memorial at Upton Cross with Scout Chaplain, Andrew Doney, for a short service of remembrance.
The names of the fallen were read by Scout leaders Gareth Haimes and Mark Turner and a wreath laid by Cub member, Elsie.
Upton Cross
Monday, November 11 — A small number of the community gathered at the War Memorial at Upton Cross for a service by Licensed Lay Minister, Andrew Doney, with Year 6 pupils from Upton Cross Ace Academy attending accompanied by Teaching Assistant, Miss F Rowe.
A Reading was given by Miss A Collier also a staff member and by Kate Crawshaw, former Poppy Collection Organiser. Poems were read by pupils Arthur Potts and Oliver Nicholls and Names of the Fallen were read by Peter Sharp from the parish History Archive Group.
The parish wreath was laid by Oliver Williams and for The Ace Academy by Natalie Kilby. Esther Hall and Grace Jevons also attended with a wreath representing F D Hall & Son, Funeral Directors.
History Group
This will take place on November 21 at Rilla Mill Village Hall at 7pm.
Parish hall
The next quiz in the parish hall, Upton Cross, will be on Saturday, November 23, 7pm for 7.30pm.