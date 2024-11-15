We then moved on to the business part of the meeting, where the report of the last meeting was approved, and there were no matters arising. The financial report was given which was virtually unchanged from last month. Forthcoming events included the Carol Service to be held at Lanhydrock, and our Christmas Coffee Morning and hamper raffle. Members gave their donations to Helen Naylor to purchase the contents for the hamper, and names were allocated to the various stalls and duties involved. The money raised from the Coffee Morning and raffle this year will be donated to the RNLI who are celebrating 200 years in service. We have our Christmas lunch on Thursday 12th December at The King’s Head at 12 for 12.30, when the competition will be the best wrapped gift as usual. Menu choices will be gathered once we have the menu. Our President had been seeking to find a suitable outing for us which would be educational as well as enjoyable, but found costs were very prohibitive. The Maritime Museum at Falmouth had offered a 10% discount for 10+ members after February 15th, 2025, which would be £16.20 each person, plus transport. Enquiries will be made to use the Little Red Bus. The WI Resolutions details have been received and will be discussed in detail at a later meeting.