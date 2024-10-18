Saltash
Model Club
Saltash Model Club, which is deservedly gaining increased popularity and interest, recently hosted their annual public show at Ashtorre Rock, Saltash, and was hailed once again to be an outstanding success. The stunning show was opened by Saltash Mayor, Cllr Julia Peggs, accompanied by her husband consort Geoff Peggs.
There were, as always, intriguing entries by members into their annual competition, and the train was the winner of the ‘Neglect and Decay’ competition which was won by Alex Warren.
The overall competition winner this year for gaining the most points over the club’s season was Ben Crouchen his trophy was presented by the club’s chairman David Parsons.
Once again, the exhibition showcased dozens of outstanding displays which included military and civilian vehicles, sci-fi, RC aircraft and vehicles and a fascinating model railway display.
The show took place on October 5 and 6 and attracted hordes of enthusiastic people with a special interest in the intrigue and skills of model making.
Refreshments were served by the Saltash Rotary Club and Ashtorre Rock Centre on both days of the exhibition. All of the £250 proceeds from entries were donated to the town’s stone Memorial Benches to be installed at St Nicholas and St Faith WWI and WWII memorials’ site. The benches will honour the 77 fallen soldiers of both wars, whose names are not inscribed on Saltash War Memorials. Club chairman, David Parsons said: “Members are always encouraged to welcome so many people to the events, and are always pleased to explain the history and techniques behind the models. Young people too, have such a fascination of the models, and in particular the displays that have working parts.”
Saltash Model Club was established over eight years ago to allow modellers of all ages, disciplines and skills to meet on the last Wednesday of every month at 7.30pm at Ashtorre Rock. Further, there are workshops on the remaining Wednesdays of the month from 6pm. There is an open forum to discuss kits, and ongoing projects, tips and advice. Please refer to the Saltash Model Club website and Facebook pages for further information.
Trematon
Women’s Institute
Ladies of Trematon WI were welcomed by Pam Potterton - secretary and thanked for coming out on such a shocking night. After news and announcements a wonderful and fun night continued with Bring and Share Harvest Supper with a wide array of home made goodies.
This was followed by an evening of a interesting and exciting beetle drive eventually won by Mary Grant. Then we continued to make Dorset Buttons for our Christmas Tree Project at St Nicholas Church Xmas Tree Festival. This was very much enjoyed by everyone. Raffle prize winners were Ann, Heather, Toni, Hilary, Pauline and Marcia.
The next ladies that lunch will be held on November 18 at noon at Lord Louis Callington. Next meeting will be on November 19 7pm at Saltash Baptist Church where we will be learning about the WI Hub.
New members are always welcome.
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
THIS month saw one of the most esteemed events of the Pensilva WI year – the harvest auction and supper.
Once the business of organising the many upcoming trips and activities was complete, it was down to the evening’s fun.
Of course the WI ladies always bring along delicious food to share, creating a feast on an autumn evening. Choice was wide – quiche, scones, egg and bacon pie, sausage rolls and sandwiches along with many sweet treats, including a plum tarte au tatin, tempted visitors and members alike. Over a cup of tea and the sumptuous spread, there was plenty of discussion about what bids people would be making during the auction.
With gavel raised, president Verna Dawe rattled through the produce, rewarding high spenders with a free gift and getting good prices for onions, jam, eggs, tinned food, pumpkin, fruit and many vegetables, chocolates and the star buy — a homemade Christmas cake.
Plenty of good hearted competition and much humour ensured that fair prices were reached and everyone went home with a smile and a bag of something they had bought.
Pretty posies were given to this month’s members celebrating birthdays: Verna Dawe, Carolyn Cox, Helen Searle and Jo Hodgkinson.
Next meeting: Wednesday, November 13, 7.15pm Millennium House, Gerry Rennie ‘What are the Munros?’ Competitions Flower of the month and Home-made shortbread. All welcome.
Special event open to everyone: Wednesday, January 8 — an evening with Tony Rea from Great British Sewing Bee. A famous face comes to the village, don’t miss it! 7.15pm Millennium House. Book in advance.
Lansallos
Church
On Sunday, October 20, a special "Festival of the Sea" service was held at 6.30pm in Lansallos Church, celebrating the contribution to our lives of all whose work is associated with the sea, and particularly on the waters and coastline around Cornwall.
Free toys in the church — Yes, free toys! With the present cost of living crisis many of us are a bit short of funds in the run up to Christmas this year. Lansallos Church may have the answer! Thanks to the generosity of local people we've been given a large quantity of kid's toys in clean, "as new" condition which would make ideal Christmas or birthday gifts. Visitors to the church can help themselves to as many toys as they wish. There's a quantity of interesting bric-a-brac, too, all well worth sorting through. Not only that but local artist Phil Anderson has donated some of his interesting paintings.
Everything is free, (though we'd be grateful for a small donation to church funds if you can afford it, please). There's a few parking slots for visitors just outside the church gate and many more in the nearby National Trust car park.
Why not combine your visit with a stroll down the adjacent public footpath to the lovely Parson's Cove? We look forward to welcoming you to the ancient and beautiful Church of St Ildierna, so do come and bag some bargains!
Connon
Methodist Church
On October 25 there will be a meeting in Connon Methodist Church at 10.30am.
Sunday service on October 27 will be with Patrick Clark at 10am.
Thanks to those who contributed to the Macmillan Coffee morning when £270 was raised.
Dobwalls
United Church
There will be Knit and Knatter on Thursday, October 24, at 2pm.
Morning service will be held at 9.30am on Sunday, October 27.
St Cleer
St Cleer Church
Friday 25 October in St Cleer Memorial Hall. Doors and bar open at 7pm. Quiz starts at 7.30pm.
Max of six people in a team. Entry £3. Raffle. Bring your own nibbles.
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
Our communion service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, whatever your background or belief.
Liskeard
Flower Club
Last month was our AGM followed by five of our members demonstrating their wonderful skills by producing an arrangement each from buying only one bunch of shop flowers and their own greenery/accessories etcetera.
It just shows what can be done from the purchase of one bunch of flowers.
Each arrangement was raffled off at the end of the demonstration much to the delight of members attending. This was followed by tea/coffee and biscuits and a chat between members.
Our next meeting is on Thursday, November 7 starting at 2pm which is a workshop making ‘Nordic Gnomes’. New and old members are very welcome to attend. Details of the workshop and what is required will be on our Facebook and Website.
Further details from Brenda Bolton, call: 07714 684 344. Club website: Liskeard-flower-club-weebly.com
Club Facebook: Liskeard & District Flower Arrangement Society.