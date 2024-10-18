Refreshments were served by the Saltash Rotary Club and Ashtorre Rock Centre on both days of the exhibition. All of the £250 proceeds from entries were donated to the town’s stone Memorial Benches to be installed at St Nicholas and St Faith WWI and WWII memorials’ site. The benches will honour the 77 fallen soldiers of both wars, whose names are not inscribed on Saltash War Memorials. Club chairman, David Parsons said: “Members are always encouraged to welcome so many people to the events, and are always pleased to explain the history and techniques behind the models. Young people too, have such a fascination of the models, and in particular the displays that have working parts.”