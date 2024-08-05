Lansallos
Fete
Dark clouds and a bit of drizzle had the organisers rather worried on the morning of Lansallos Fete on Saturday, July 26, but by the afternoon the weather turned out warm and sunny and the event proved hugely successful.
A good crowd of visitors came to enjoy the several different games to be played as well as picking up some bargains from the many stalls, including sea jewellery, bric-a-brac, books, plants and home-made jams and chutneys.
The afternoon was rounded off with cream teas and a raffle. A grand total of £2,171 was raised which will help to maintain the ancient and beautiful medieval church of St Ildierna for another year.
The church council would like to thank Ms Tess Silkstone for allowing her lovely Old Rectory garden to be used as a venue, as well as everyone who helped on the day.
Lanreath
Village hall
Lanreath Amenities Bingo evening will be held on Wednesday, August 14, at Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open 6.30pm, eyes down 7.30pm.
Full house prizes include baskets of fruit/chicken/meat dinners. Also first and second line prizes, money game, raffle.
Tea/coffee interval or facilities in the hall include a licensed bar. Do come and join us all monies raised goes back into the community.
St Marnarch’s Church
A garden party is to be held in the Rectory Garden of St Marnarch’s Church, Lanreath.
The garden party will be on Saturday, August 10, from 2.30pm
There is an entry fee which will includes Cornish cream tea/sandwiches.
A variety of games and stalls will provide fun for all the family.
All monies raised for St Marnarchs Church.
Football Club
The Lanreath Football Club 150 Draw results for July are: 1st prize, Lucie Cole £30; 2nd prize, Dan Pulford £20; 3rd prize, John Wilton £10.
Dobwalls
United Church
Morning service in Dobwalls United Church will be held on Sunday, August 11, at 9.30am.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
The Sunday Service on August 11 in Connon Methodist Church, St Pinnock, will be with Patrick Clark at 10am.
Herodsfoot
All Saint Church
The church fete will be held at 2pm on Sunday, August 11, on the village green.
To be opened by Rev Clive Gilbert.
Cream teas, cakes, jams, vegetables, plants, various games and raffle.
Followed by, on August 11, Celtic prayers at 4.15pm on the village green or in the church if wet.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer will be held in St Melor’s Church on Monday and Wednesday at 10am.
On Sunday, August 11, Holy Communion with Canon Richard Maynard at 11am.
St Paul’s Church
There will be informal worship on Sunday, August 11, at 10am in St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross.
Parish hall
The Art and Craft Exhibition and Sale will take place on Saturday, August 10 to 17, in the parish hall at Upton Cross from 10am to 6pm. Light refreshments available. This is a constant changing exhibition and sales items replenished daily.
Carnival and Summer Fayre
This event took place on Saturday, July 27, organised by members of the Rilla Mill Village Hall committee.
A small carnival took place, assembling in the usual Rillaton field for the judging by Zena Jones who also crowned the King and Queen. At 1pm the procession led by a small number of musicians organised by Chris and Tamara Mercer to Parson’s Meadow by the River Lynher. Unfortunately as the original date of the event had to be postponed due to the weather, meant the full Launceston Town Band was unable to attend.
The procession was led by the decorated vehicle carrying the King and Queen, Harry and Merryn Davy, who presented prizes to the winners. The MC for the afternoon was local resident Chris Nicklin who kept everyone well informed of the proceedings. There were various competitions, BBQ, the annual Model Raft Race & Duck Race.
The results are as follows: Carnival — Family group, 1st Little Links (The Ugly Bug Ball); Adult, 1st Harriet Stephens (Slug and Snail), 2nd Mel Kilby (Bee); Over 12, 1st Josie Dent; Under 12, 1st Beck and Jen Bettinson, 2nd James Dent; Under 5, Ebony Mills (Weather Girl), 2nd Caden Fisher (Fireman Sam).
Model Raft Race — 26 models were placed in the river at the far end of the meadow to make their way to Rilla Mill bridge. They were judged by Peter Sharp and winner of the Best was “Penguins” (Alex Towers), 2nd “Wildfire” (Caden Fisher), 3rd “Sculaflingarama” (Ruby Wheeler). Winners of the fastest: 1st “Penguins” (Alex Towers), 2nd “Sculaflingarama“ (Ruby Wheeler), 3rd (Jack Kilby).
Skittles — Highest score, adults, Andrew Davy; junior, Alex Towers
Welly Wangin — adults, Jason Peters 28.2 metres; junior, Toby Bond 17.4 metres.
Competition results:
Guess how many buttons in the jar — (total = 254) nearest guess = 247 by Sophie Pemberton; Hook a Duck — Natalie Kilby; Guess name of duck “Jocelyn” — Callum Brooks; Find the duck — Helen Gribble.
Duck race winners — 1st prize Fastest duck to the finish line - No. 1280 Chris Walley £100; 2nd No. 39 Simon Morse £50; 3rd No. 145 Jack Kilby £25; 4th No. 82 Derek Davey £10 & 20 winners of £5.
Many thanks to everyone who helped in any way. Money raised will be announced later.