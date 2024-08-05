A small carnival took place, assembling in the usual Rillaton field for the judging by Zena Jones who also crowned the King and Queen. At 1pm the procession led by a small number of musicians organised by Chris and Tamara Mercer to Parson’s Meadow by the River Lynher. Unfortunately as the original date of the event had to be postponed due to the weather, meant the full Launceston Town Band was unable to attend.