Cllr Evans has sponsored a new Youth Achievement Award, as during her years as mayor, she recognised there are many young people in our community quietly doing great things and she wanted to continue to encourage them to be the best they can. Awarding Ernie Eastment the award, Cllr Evans highlighted that Ernie is a great ambassador for young people in our town, someone who constantly displays values such as integrity, respect and care. As a special patrol leader in the Scouts, he has been described as the epitome of a great Scout, a valuable team player who is extremely supportive of his peers and leaders. His assistance has been described as invaluable when integrating new Scouts into the troop. His scouting ethos shines through and these qualities are the reason he was chosen as one of two scouts from Torpoint to represent Cornwall at the World Jamboree in South Korea next month.