Liskeard Public Hall will be full of community spirit on Saturday, April 1 2023 for the town’s Community Fair.
Local charities, clubs and other organisations will be providing fun activities, raising money and publicising themselves.
At the last one, in 2019, there were over 50 great, informative, fun stands. This is an amazing platform for them to get the word out about who they are and what they do. There are bound to be some you didn’t know existed – maybe you could benefit from support or join in their activities.
The Community Fair used to be an annual event each Spring and hopefully this can now continue as it spreads the word about our amazing community and what support is available. It is free for organisations to come along and free for the public to come to too. Tables are set up all around the Public Hall and its many rooms.
Originally the event was the Mayor’s Mini Market which ran for over 20 years, but it has transformed into the Community Fair which has been very successful.
Applications for stands are being accepted until February 20. The form is available on the town council website: www.liskeard.gov.uk/notices/ or from the office on West Street.
There will be refreshments available and a raffle in aid of the Mayor’s charity – The Mayor’s charity this year is the Liskeard Foodbank. They offer help and support to many people in the local community.
To come along groups must fit the following criteria:
l A not for profit organisation operating in the Liskeard area
l Public sector advice and guidance group
l Organisation providing services to local residents
l Not be a political group
They will cover a wide variety of interests that you can join in with from the young to the not so young. There are organisations that offer support and advice too.
Feedback from previous years’ events was very positive both from stand holders and the public who not only enjoyed the free event, but got the chance to engage and network with each other.
You can sit and enjoy a nice cup of tea in the Wheal Phoenix Room when you’ve had a good look too.
The Fair will be held from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, April 1 at The Public Hall.